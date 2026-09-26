Isha Valentine explores nature, memory and personal experiences in On Things That Matter
What matters to us can change with time — shaped by our experiences, memories and the world around us. On Things That Matter — an exhibition featuring artists Isha Valentine and Vidya Venkatappa — explores these ideas through works that use nature, memory, mythology and everyday forms as metaphors. Isha’s practice is rooted in natural shapes — particularly rocks — which she uses to reflect on inner strength, family, memories and life experiences. We get chatty with Isha to talk about the exhibition, her works and what she hopes viewers take away from her artworks.
The exhibition is titled On Things That Matter. What would you say are some of the things that matter to you and how have they found their way into your art?
When I was sent the proposal, I took a pen and paper and wrote down what came to mind when I thought about what matters to me. I think that changes with time. If I had been asked this question 10 years ago, my answer would have been different and it may be different again 10 years from now. At this phase of my life, I thought about what matters most to me and decided what I wanted to convey through my art.
Rocks and natural forms appear often in your work. What first drew you to them and what do they represent to you?
I started painting rocks in early 2024 because I wanted to do something different. It evolved from simple watercolours to charcoal and then larger canvases. I have always been interested in textures and forms; and I like the complexity of them. Rocks are also like the bones of the earth and they are timeless. I added tendrils as a more delicate, living element against the inanimate rocks. I also wanted to challenge myself by using a limited palette of black, white and grey
Some of your works also draw from family, memories and personal experiences. How do you turn these experiences into something that viewers can connect with?
The Quiet Past, for example, is about family, friends, acquaintances and events that have happened in my life. The different stones represent these experiences. We remember them because they matter to us and have helped shape who we are. I think viewers may also recognise something of their own experiences in the work.
Since nature is an important part of your work, how do you think our relationship with nature has changed?
I think there is a certain attitude of indifference. When I was growing up, we had much more exposure to nature. I played outdoors with sticks and stones. Nowadays, children often grow up in apartments and closed societies, surrounded by ornamental plants. When they are not exposed to nature, I think they gradually lose that connection with it.
Entry free. On till September 30, 11 am to 6.30 pm. (Closed on Mondays). At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road.