Comedienne Sonu Venugopal reveals why her next show will be her most personal one yet

When we caught up with Sonu over the weekend, she shared that High Risk, Low Return has become much more than a collection of jokes. The stories have evolved with every performance, finding new layers as audiences continue to recognise themselves in the comedy of misplaced optimism and spectacularly average outcomes. Even as the current show continues to draw crowds, Sonu is already looking ahead. Those who have already caught her previous specials have something new to look forward to. Sonu has begun work on her latest stand-up show, one she says she is more excited about than either of its predecessors. Unlike her earlier specials, which centred on the people around her, this one places her at the heart of the narrative, with the stories revolving around her own life and experiences.

“After eight years in stand-up, I can honestly say I’ve never felt more prepared for a show than I do for this one. Unlike my previous specials, this will be centred on me and my own experiences. The challenge, though, is to make it personal without becoming self-indulgent. I want audiences to see themselves in these stories, not just me. The show explores many of my insecurities, but I’ve reached a point where I’m comfortable talking about them. I no longer see those flaws as shortcomings. I’ve wanted to write something like this for a long time, but earlier the wounds were still too fresh. Now I can look back with a little more perspective. I’m hoping the process of creating and performing this show changes me as much as it entertains the audience. If I come away from it being a little kinder to myself, more accepting of my flaws and, ultimately, a better human being, then I think I’ll have achieved what I set out to do,” she reveals