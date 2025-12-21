PastForward: Bengaluru-based Sonu Venugopal charts comedy’s next era

“I feel Bengaluru has grown into a miniature version of the world’s great cosmopolitan cities — New York, London or L A. It’s incredibly wholesome and as creators, we can draw so much from it. Initially, our biggest challenge was: how do we persuade people to come watch us live? We already put so much comedy content on social media for free, so what would make someone step out and pay to see us? This prob - lem persists even today, unless we consciously promise audi - ences something new and keep pushing ourselves, as writers and comedians, to create fresh work,” she shares.

Sonu has been a hit and we were naturally curious to know how the city’s audience has been supporting her in popularising regional comedy. “ The essence of regional comedy is that your roots are so strong that people come out to watch you. When I began performing in my dialect ( North Karnataka), it wasn’t even because it was my home language. It’s just that I’ve never been a fan of the regional humour we often see on television or in films: it tends to be extremely slapstick, full of stereotypes and rarely built on well-crafted jokes. But performers like us now have a space for something that’s not basic WhatsApp or AI-level humour,” she elucidates.