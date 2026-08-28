Weekend With Vicky: Vignesh Vijayan’s interactive comedy talk show brings clean laughs to Chennai

The biggest challenge, however, is keeping it fresh. Vignesh knows that comedy audiences are increasingly exposed to performers through reels and short clips. “They tend to believe what they see in the reels are the standard of comedy. That is not the standard of comedy,” he says.

His own response to this is to make the live room unpredictable. He does not want the audience to arrive expecting a fixed script, nor does he want every edition to resemble the previous one. “Even for the same audience coming to my show, they need to enjoy something new.”

His preference for clean comedy also plays a role. “If there is a child or even an old person over there, I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable with any kind of offending jokes or anything.” The approach, he says, has already brought families to his shows.

Vignesh is also conscious of how much the comedian has to adapt in a live room. He recalls performing for an unexpectedly older crowd at Integral Coach Factory, where his initial attempts to generate energy met with silence. He quickly switched to a trainer-style announcement and found a way in.

“I like making them (audience) happy.” And in Weekend With Vicky, he is leaving enough room for the audience to make him work for that laugh too.

INR 199 onwards.On August 29. 6.30 pm onwards. At Black Box at DBICA, Kilpauk, Chennai.