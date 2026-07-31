Navin Kumar maps life’s crises in the analytical stand-up Quadrant Life Crisis

Navin Kumar is a software engineer-turned-stand-up comic, and the pivot makes complete sense once you watch him work. With over 20 million views across YouTube and Instagram, the Bengaluru-based comedian is now bringing his solo stand-up Quadrant Life Crisis to Chennai.

Navin Kumar dissects life’s crises through quadrant-based comedy

The show is what the title suggests and more. It combines personal storytelling with Navin’s signature quadrant-based analytical humour—using frameworks to break down everyday experiences and transform them into something relatable. “It’s a typical stand-up show, but mixed with analytical presentation comedy in equal parts. The title is a pun on that, plus what the show is. I think it’s just the best version of what I thought would describe it,” he explains. The quadrants —whiteboards, frameworks, and structures—are not a gimmick. They are, he says, simply the best way he found to describe what he does.