Shamik Chakrabarti talks about comedy, crowd work and performing in Bengaluru
At 37, comedian Shamik Chakrabarti is back to entertain Bengaluru with his wry humour, deadpan expressions and witty observations that have left audiences in splits. Having spent a significant part of his growing-up years in the city, Shamik speaks to Indulge about his upcoming show, memorable food spots and international tours. He also offers a glimpse into his approach to crowd work, handling hecklers and the idea of retirement, while sharing an unexpected personal goal: completing 10 proper wide-grip pull-ups.
When did your knack for comedy begin?
I’ve never consciously felt that I’m the funniest person in the room, not even when I’m alone. I changed schools quite a bit, so adapting to new environments might have something to do with it. As an only child, I often amused myself with ideas I found funny and that still applies to what I do on stage.
You previously worked as an electrical engineer. What prompted the shift to stand-up?
I watched a lot of stand-up online and eventually went to a live show, where I decided I wanted to try it. Then I didn’t for six months. But eventually, I did and never stopped. I worked as an electrical engineer before and during my first few years in stand-up. Boredom and a lack of motivation at work pushed me towards comedy, if only to amuse myself.
Any memorable food or drinking spots in Bengaluru?
Original Peco’s on Resthouse Road, where a staff member could turn a beer mug upside down without spilling the beer. They gave free popcorn too. I also remember Sukh Sagar in Koramangala, where I went for breakfast with my parents. The waiters brought the bill as soon as you bit into your dosa to make room for the next customers. But we wouldn’t leave. We would order mosambi juice forcing them to make another bill.
How does the Bengaluru audience compare with crowds in other cities?
Bengaluru audiences are the most enthusiastic about buying tickets and showing up, so they are my favourite. It’s always great to return. It feels like a home crowd.
You recently toured internationally. How was the experience?
The first shows I did in Melbourne, London and Edinburgh last year (2025) were nerve-racking. This year, I returned to some and performed in more cities across Europe and Australia. It was great fun. London had the best audience reception and turnout, so I plan to keep going back.
How did your decision to pursue comedy go down with your parents?
It has not gone down well (note the present tense). But they are now supportive in their own way. I have not allowed myself to be in situations where they might ask me to tell a joke.
How do you handle long silences and hecklers during crowd work?
My mother always told me, ‘a comedy show after a heckle is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.’ She is currently fighting a lawsuit against the writers of Forrest Gump for that quote. I don’t mind long silences. Silence is good for comedy. With hecklers, I try to make the room more uncomfortable than the heckler, beating them at their own game. Sometimes, I have a funny response.
What are three things you wouldn’t want around while performing?
Coffee or alcoholic drinks that require the bartender to shake things or turn on the blender. A person who doesn’t laugh or laughs internally in the front row, please know yourself and sit at the back. And a sizzler. Nothing kills comedy like a sizzler. Everyone hears it, then smells it and forgets about everything else.
What kept you going through your early struggles in comedy?
I had lost interest in everything except stand-up during my first few years of open mics. I knew I had to go on stage every day, if possible. It was a need and a compulsion, so it wasn’t healthy. I’m glad about it in retrospect.
What is a personal goal you hope to achieve?
Since the pandemic, many people have put away the idea of long-term goals. I just want to keep making things that enough people find funny so I can stay away from a ‘serious’ job. My only shareable long-term goal is to do 10 proper wide-grip pullups one day. Currently, I can do between zero and one.
INR 799 onwards. November 15, 4.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At MLR Cultural Centre, Whitefield.