Shamik Chakrabarti talks about comedy, crowd work and performing in Bengaluru

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My mother always told me, ‘a comedy show after a heckle is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.’ She is currently fighting a lawsuit against the writers of Forrest Gump for that quote. I don’t mind long silences. Silence is good for comedy. With hecklers, I try to make the room more uncomfortable than the heckler, beating them at their own game. Sometimes, I have a funny response.