Nesan David on Imaginesan and why laughter can help heal a broken heart

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Honestly, I don’t draw a strict line around what I can or cannot share. I focus on how I deliver the material, making sure that even when I discuss difficult subjects, I approach them in a way that works within comedy. If I feel people will relate to something that has happened to me, I’m comfortable sharing it. People have often asked how I’ve managed to talk so openly about certain experiences.

One of my viral YouTube videos, for instance, is about an experience of abuse. I’ve also started incorporating a ten-minute segment into my shows called the ‘Red Light Segment’. I sit on stage with only red lighting in the room and talk about difficult subjects that comedians don’t usually address.

In my current show, Insecurities, which I’m performing in Bengaluru, I have a set about my grandfather’s funeral. In my previous show, Silver Medal, the segment was about how I was abused by a man when I was 17.These are subjects people often keep private, even though many have experienced them. I feel that talking about them helps people connect with one another, and it has helped me personally, too.

You can see that connection in the comments on YouTube. People open up about their own experiences of abuse and share stories they might otherwise never have spoken about publicly. They’ve told me that my willingness to share something so difficult gave them the courage to speak about their own experiences. For me, comedy is a tool that helps me move on from what I’ve been through. It allows me to process those experiences and perhaps help someone else along the way.