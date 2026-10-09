Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B releases Chand: ‘Creating my own identity is really important’

Coming from a musical legacy as iconic as the Lahiris is no small thing. But But 17-year-old Rego B (Swastik Bansal), is determined to make a name for himself, that too on his own terms. The grandson of legendary musician Bappi Lahiri, Rego has just dropped his latest single, Chand, a romantic track about searching for that one person who feels like the perfect match.

An excited Rego tells Indulge, “Chand is a very special song for me because it’s about that feeling of wanting to find someone who is your person and how love can transcend boundaries. It begins with that 2000s romantic vibe. It fits the genre I’m exploring and what I want to do as an artiste. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share more music with everyone.”

The song explores the kind of romantic longing that is universal—even if, at 17, Rego admits he hasn’t quite experienced that story himself yet. “First, it’s a very deep, emotional song. As a 17-year-old, I can’t relate to that as much right now. But, as a singer, I really connected with it emotionally. The expressions and the way the song was composed, really suited my vision.”