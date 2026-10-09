Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B releases Chand: ‘Creating my own identity is really important’

Coming from a musical legacy as iconic as the Lahiris is no small thing. But But 17-year-old Rego B (Swastik Bansal), is determined to make a name for himself, that too on his own terms. The grandson of legendary musician Bappi Lahiri, Rego has just dropped his latest single, Chand, a romantic track about searching for that one person who feels like the perfect match.
An excited Rego tells Indulge, “Chand is a very special song for me because it’s about that feeling of wanting to find someone who is your person and how love can transcend boundaries. It begins with that 2000s romantic vibe. It fits the genre I’m exploring and what I want to do as an artiste. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share more music with everyone.”
The song explores the kind of romantic longing that is universal—even if, at 17, Rego admits he hasn’t quite experienced that story himself yet. “First, it’s a very deep, emotional song. As a 17-year-old, I can’t relate to that as much right now. But, as a singer, I really connected with it emotionally. The expressions and the way the song was composed, really suited my vision.”
His relationship with music began many moons ago. At just 12, Rego made his debut with Bachcha Party, an experience he describes as a turning point in his life. “Bachcha Party was the starting point of everything, and it changed the way I saw music as a whole. After that, I didn’t do music for about a year, and then I started putting out covers. Last year, in June, I released my independent song O Yaara, which I composed and sang myself. After that, I released multiple songs.”
For Rego, Chand feels like another significant milestone, a moment where he is stepping more seriously into his own musical world. “Chand is that kind of song where you feel like you’ve really entered the field. You’ve opened every single door. I also got to collaborate with composer Salil Bhayani, and that really means the world to me. I can’t wait to put out some great music.”
Being Bappi Lahiri’s grandson inevitably comes with a certain amount of musical history attached to it. But Rego sees the legacy less as a burden and more as something he can learn from while creating his own lane. “Being born into such a rich musical heritage is a lot to take in. But creating my own identity and putting out my own songs is really important. At the same time, I want to carry my grandfather’s legacy forward in a big way. I’m just learning right now. This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to learn more and explore.”
Does the Lahiri name feel like pressure? “I’ve never felt the pressure. I love what I’m doing, and I’m just enjoying being in this game. It motivates me to do more. Grandad had done so much at a time when there was nothing. But now, we have everything and we can do so much more. That gives me the scope to think about what to do and how to do it.”
If there is one lesson Rego wants to carry forward from his grandfather’s musical legacy, it is the importance of a strong melody. “The main thing is melody. Melody is the most important root of a song. All of Grandad’s compositions, whether they were romantic, Bollywood, disco or anything else, had a hooky melody. That’s what I want to carry forward in my music. Whether I make a rap, hip-hop or pop song, each one will have a hooky melody that resonates with everyone.”
Rego is on cloud nine, as he says two new tracks are due to release, with both exploring very different sounds. “There are two songs coming soon this year, and they’re both different genres of music. One is indie-pop and one is synth-pop. Right now, I’m experimenting with sounds to see what works and what fits. I’m meeting new people, collaborating with them, and I just want to share my honest music with everyone.”
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