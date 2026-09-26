Sollisai Sistahs put climate injustice in the spotlight with Veppa Marathadiyila

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Climate change is often considered an elite issue, and many people don’t necessarily connect it with politics. When capitalism expands unchecked, it disproportionately affects minorities and marginalised communities. So, we felt it was important to talk about climate change through a political lens. That became the perspective we wanted to bring to the song, and we started writing from there.

Kranti Naari (Ashwini Lingaraj Hiremath), a rapper from Mumbai, was the first person to reach out to us. Rani akka, a folk singer, sang the folk portions of the song. She comes from a marginalised community, and I felt that her voice would make the song even more powerful. We travelled to her village, Alangudi, to shoot the song. The shoot took place over two days, but we had been working on the song for about one or two months before that. The Kannada portion was sung by Kavi, a beatboxer from Bengaluru. She wanted to bring her own perspective as someone from the city and speak about climate change from a Bengaluru perspective.