Wake Me Up When September Ends: The tragic story behind Green Day’s iconic song

Come September, the internet inevitably dusts off the memes about Green Day and one of the American punk-rock band's most famous songs, Wake Me Up When September Ends. You know the ones like ‘It’s time to wake up the Green Day guy,’ as the month finally comes to an end. But the actual story behind the song is quite heartbreaking.

The sad true story behind Green Day’s Wake Me Up When September Ends

At first, Wake Me Up When September Ends might sound like a song about heartbreak, missing someone, and that slightly grim feeling of watching time move on without you. But beneath the haunting melody is a deeply personal story about grief, one that goes all the way back to the childhood of the band’s lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong.