Prashant Ingole teams up with Descemer Bueno for Indo-Spanish single Hone Do Bailando

Has his experience in Bollywood influenced the way he approached an international collaboration like this? “Working with masters like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and always being keen to learn, has taught me to pay attention to detail. The most important rule I have is, ‘Will this connect with an ordinary person?’ If the answer from my soul is yes, I don’t look for validation. Some of my songs, like Party On My Mind (Race 2), which was released 15 years ago, are still rocking the charts. I believe that is because I like to think like an ordinary human being.”

Why does he think music is such a powerful bridge between cultures and languages? “Music knows no boundaries. You can listen to something Indian, Spanish, Arabic or Russian, and your body starts moving. It connects with the soul without labelling you by religion, country or status.”

What can Indian and international musicians learn from each other through collaborations like this? “I feel there is immense scope for cross-cultural music, and it has the potential to create something truly exciting. However, with corporates entering the space and everything becoming increasingly commercial, the focus often falls on renowned artists. In the process, we risk losing sight of passionate, independent creations. We need to promote more independent artists and give them a platform where their talent and the magic of music can be heard, felt and seen.”

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