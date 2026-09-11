Prashant Ingole teams up with Descemer Bueno for Indo-Spanish single Hone Do Bailando

From Ziddi Dil (Mary Kom) and Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani) to his latest indie single, Hone Do Bailando, lyricist Prashant Ingole is taking his love for music beyond borders. His latest release brings Hindi and Spanish together in what is being billed as the first Indo-Spanish collaboration of its kind, pairing his composition and lyrics with Spanish lyrics and vocals by Descemer Bueno, the songwriter behind global hits such as Bailando and Súbeme la Radio.
Speaking to Indulge, Prashant says, “I have always felt connected to Latin music, and Bailando by Enrique Iglesias and Descemer is one of my favourite tracks. One day in 2023, I happened to compose this melody. Since I am a lyricist first, I immediately started writing, and the lyrics for Hone Do Bailando just flowed. The song is a beautiful fusion of Hindi and Spanish. Bailando means dancing, and Hone Do Bailando translates to ‘Let’s dance.’ I believe I am a source of energy that doesn’t need inspiration or influence to flow; it just flows. The same is true of Hone Do Bailando.”
How did Prashant bring Descemer Bueno on board for the collaboration? “I would come back to my belief in the universe and the magic I have experienced, call it manifestation or connection. The melody had such a Latin feel that I wished for a Spanish singer-songwriter to come on board. Then, during an after-party, I met someone who loved the hook line and the idea. Magically, he knew Descemer and created a group. I shared the song and, that same day, Desce-mer came on board. I am a huge fan of salsa and bachata, so Latin rhythms have somehow become a part of my musical DNA. Descemer added his own bits and elements, though, and took the song to another level.”
Has his experience in Bollywood influenced the way he approached an international collaboration like this? “Working with masters like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and always being keen to learn, has taught me to pay attention to detail. The most important rule I have is, ‘Will this connect with an ordinary person?’ If the answer from my soul is yes, I don’t look for validation. Some of my songs, like Party On My Mind (Race 2), which was released 15 years ago, are still rocking the charts. I believe that is because I like to think like an ordinary human being.”
Why does he think music is such a powerful bridge between cultures and languages? “Music knows no boundaries. You can listen to something Indian, Spanish, Arabic or Russian, and your body starts moving. It connects with the soul without labelling you by religion, country or status.”
What can Indian and international musicians learn from each other through collaborations like this? “I feel there is immense scope for cross-cultural music, and it has the potential to create something truly exciting. However, with corporates entering the space and everything becoming increasingly commercial, the focus often falls on renowned artists. In the process, we risk losing sight of passionate, independent creations. We need to promote more independent artists and give them a platform where their talent and the magic of music can be heard, felt and seen.”
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