Mehboob on Ishq Tamasha, collaborating with Adnan Sami and the art of writing timeless lyrics

A

No, I don’t think the pressure has affected the quality of music; rather, the approach has changed. The content of songs is different, the language has evolved, and the way lyrics are written has changed too. I wouldn’t call it ‘damage’ because this is the need of the hour. People are enjoying these songs and connecting with the lyrics, so I would simply say that music has evolved.

The approach to both lyrics and composition has changed. These days, there are also a lot of remixes of old songs, and I think that has its own charm. We get to revisit our nostalgia and listen to songs that we grew up with. For instance, my song Hamma Hamma has been remixed for a film. That’s fine as people enjoy it.Times change, people change, and as artists, we change with them.