From Chopin to Charukesi: How Charu Suri is reimagining Indian ragas on piano

The idea for the song began with a meeting in Los Angeles earlier this year. “I was inspired by my meeting with V Selvaganesh (kanjira exponent) earlier this year in Los Angeles, when we performed together at the Art of Living DOME. I was mesmerised by his playing and really wanted to create something with him, so we decided to collaborate. He also said he was wowed by my piano playing. When I created Journey, I wanted to stay true to the raga while also making it an étude. In a way, I was subconsciously bringing two musical worlds together while staying true to both. The song began to unfold naturally, and when we improvised and recorded it in the studio, Selvaganesh instinctively responded to the music and really felt it. He has said several times that Charukesi is one of his favourite ragas.”

She adds, “For the song, I stepped away from my usual jazz approach and went deeper into the raga, allowing the music to unfold naturally. I had never created a track with just a duo before — it began that way before I added the dulcimer — and I had never worked with a folk instrument like the kanjira in this way. These were all creative risks, but they paid off beautifully. For me, the track is also a way of celebrating and paying homage to Indian musical traditions in a different way. Working with Selvaganesh was an absolute joy. For all his accolades and accomplishments, he did not bring any airs into the project, but approached my music extremely humbly and joyously, much like a child. His kanjira playing was just instant magic, and he moved to my music and all the phrasing. He later told me that he had never worked with the piano and ragas before, and he loved the experience so much that he wanted us to do a world tour together, which we are currently working on!"

She adds, "Max ZT, who handled the dulcimer, has always been a joy to work with. He has performed with me twice at Carnegie Hall and was on my album Shayan last year, which was nominated for a Grammy, on the track Raga Jog. I don't really have to communicate much with him since he knows both ragas and classical music so well. I just send him the track and let him do his magic!” Journey was later mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Siddhant Bhatia.