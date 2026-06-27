DA Srinivas, Punya Srinivas and Navya Umesh join hands for Potful of Swaraas

The project took an interesting turn when Navya’s mother mentioned that her daughter performed konnakol, the art of vocalising percussion syllables. “It is very rare to see a young girl performing konnakol, and we were deeply impressed by her rendition,” recalls Srinivas. “By the time we eventually began work on the video, more than a year had passed, and we decided to include her keyboard skills as well. Delip Horner, who has worked closely with Punya, created four different arrangements that bridged the chittaswarams with contemporary musical textures, and we selected the version that best suited the composition.”

Discovering a young prodigy

Punya Srinivas explains why Navya was the perfect fit for the project. “This composition has been very special to us for nearly twenty years. We first performed it around the time our band was launched, and it immediately became one of my favourites. We always wanted to keep presenting it, but over the years concert programming increasingly shifted towards commercial and contemporary formats. This composition, with its intricate rhythmic structures and mathematical patterns, is not necessarily the most accessible piece for every audience. As performers, we also adapted, presenting more audience-friendly repertoire, including popular Tamil songs and lighter concert selections. As a result, we set this piece aside, waiting for the right opportunity to bring it back.

She adds, “Recently, I began exploring more collaborations. The first was with Pratik Srivastava, an outstanding sarod player from Mumbai who is doing remarkable work. Following that project, we collaborated with Navya. Navya is an exceptionally talented young artiste and a true prodigy. Beyond her musical abilities, she is remarkably mature, composed and grounded for her age. We were deeply impressed not only by her talent but also by her personality. When I was around her age, opportunities from senior artistes played a significant role in my own journey. Someone has to extend a hand and create a platform for young talent. We felt fortunate to do the same for Navya through this project. Since this composition is so close to our hearts, having her as part of it made the experience even more meaningful.”

Months of rehearsals and learning

Navya reflects on the months of preparation that went into the project. “We've been working on this project for about five to seven months. During that time, I visited Punya ma’am and Dr Srinivas’ home many times for rehearsals—probably ten to fifteen times, though I’ve honestly lost count. The entire project was carefully conceptualised by both of them, and it has been a wonderful experience.”

The project also involved frequent travel from MRC Nagar to Koyambedu. “There was quite a bit of travelling. It was physically tiring at times, but I really enjoyed spending time with them. I learned so much from both of them. Apart from working on the project itself, they taught me many valuable things that went beyond music. It was definitely challenging because it required a lot of time. Travelling there, spending long hours rehearsing and then returning home meant that I had to miss a few days of school. But I managed to catch up with my studies and balance everything somehow.”

On blending different instruments and musical traditions

Punya Srinivas, who has collaborated with artistes such as Ravi Shankar, Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, and Ilaiyaraaja, says, “Both Srinivas and I have extensive experience in recording studios, in addition to live performances. I've worked on numerous recordings with various composers, while Srinivas began his career working with legends such as MS Viswanathan and later contributed to many of AR Rahman’s projects. That exposure taught us how to adapt the veena across different genres—whether Hindustani music, folk traditions, or contemporary arrangements.”