Tanvi Shah on her high-energy live show, cancer journey and the power of authentic music

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I think one of the challenges today is that people’s attention spans have become incredibly short. Everyone is scrolling, and you often have only 30 seconds, sometimes even less, to capture someone's attention. That is why there is so much focus on finding the perfect hook. You need that one moment that makes people stop and listen. I may sound a bit old-fashioned, but I think there are pros and cons to everything. Social media has certainly given artistes incredible opportunities to reach audiences directly, and that is a positive thing.

At the same time, I sometimes wonder how many people actually sit down and listen to an entire song anymore. There are still artistes whose music encourages that kind of engagement, but increasingly the focus seems to be on short clips and highlights rather than the complete musical experience. The glamour surrounding social media has also become quite expensive. Everything revolves around content creation now. A single reel can cost thousands to produce, and when you start adding everything together, the expenses become enormous.

If I release a song, there is studio time to pay for, musicians to pay, photographers, videographers, editors, styling, hair and make-up. The costs add up very quickly. When you look at the numbers, you sometimes find yourself wondering what is left at the end of it all.

For artistes who can make that system work, I have complete respect for them. But personally, I think the music should come first. Write the song. Record the song. Make sure the art itself is strong before worrying about everything else. Of course, this is only my opinion, and I want to emphasise that. Everyone has a different approach.

What I sometimes miss is the simplicity of music. What happened to sitting at a piano and playing a song? What happened to picking up a guitar and performing an acoustic set? There is something very pure about that experience.I believe artistes should enjoy their music first. Create because it brings you joy and satisfaction. I understand that numbers matter and that the industry operates the way it does, but occasionally I think artists need to step back and say, ‘I’m doing this because I love it.’

If people connect with it, wonderful. If they do not, that is perfectly fine too. Not everyone likes the same things. Some people prefer black and white, while others prefer shades of grey. That diversity of taste is what makes art interesting.

I am incredibly grateful for the years I have spent in this industry and for everything I have learned along the way, whether through chorus singing, background vocals, studio work or live performance. Those experiences have become part of my repertoire, and I am fortunate that I can now pass some of that knowledge on to the next generation through teaching and mentoring. One thing I always tell my students is not to become obsessed with views and likes. If a reel gets 500 likes, that should not be the measure of success. That is the business side of the industry. First, get the song right.