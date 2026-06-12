Keneeshaa on her Malayalam debut Mud Fish: ‘We worked three hours on pronunciation’

Keneeshaa Francis, who has been turning heads across the independent music scene with her emotionally charged, genre-blending performances, is charting new territory with her Malayalam debut in Mud Fish. The singer brings her signature edge to the film’s soundtrack with an emotional number.

Keneeshaa on her Malayalam debut Mud Fish: 'It is a deeply emotional song

“I was not sure whether I would be able to pronounce Malayalam correctly, as it is a ballad, a deeply emotional song revolving around a mother’s grief. However, there were four or five people in the studio guiding me through every step of the process. We spent a good three hours working on the pronunciation, but we eventually got it right,” says Keneeshaa.

So, how did the opportunity come about? “Mud Fish came about following a recent show I performed in Palakkad, which was a significant success for all of us, particularly because it was the first time I had attempted to sing so many Malayalam songs. I do perform a few Malayalam numbers at events, but this was a much larger production and far more Malayalam-focused. A number of people from the industry were in attendance. Perhaps they had come to see Ravi (Mohan) sir, as he was there, but they ended up hearing me perform and were quite surprised that I could sing in Malayalam.”

She adds, “I was then immediately offered a project. They had a song about a mother who has lost her son. I cannot say much more because it is integral to the film, but it is one of the most important moments in the story. They really connected with the emotion I brought to the spiritual songs I performed on stage and wanted that same feeling for this track. I said yes and ended up recording it the following week.”