Stephen Devassy creates a sound of oneness with ambitious global album Ekta

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For several years, I have been exploring a universal musical language through projects such as Sacred Chants and my album RomanzA. Along this journey, I have collaborated with many international artistes, and working with legends like L Subramaniam and AR Rahman further inspired me to think beyond boundaries and create music on a truly global scale.

Sanskrit has always been one of my favourite languages. Many of the shlokas I have worked with are rooted in Sanskrit, and I have enjoyed composing music around their depth and beauty. Although I have studied Western classical music extensively, I always felt a strong desire to incorporate more Indian sounds and cultural influences into my work, which eventually became the foundation of this album.

At the core of my music has always been a quest to create a universal sound. I never wanted to limit it to a particular religion or category, because that would restrict its ability to connect with people. I wanted the music to remain open, inclusive and global. That vision ultimately gave birth to Ekta, an expression of unity and peace through music. If there is such a thing as music beyond borders, I want Ekta to embody that spirit.

I have been deeply immersed in this album for over three years. During that time, I spent a lot of time at home conducting online classes, as teaching is something I have always been passionate about, even though my schedule had rarely allowed it earlier. Alongside teaching, I was balancing online music sessions, family life and composing, all of which became an important part of the creative journey.

In between, I also took a break of more than a year while working on the film Kannappa, which required my complete focus and attention. I had originally hoped to complete the album last year, but I am finally bringing it to completion this year.