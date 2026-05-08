Mother’s Day special: Raghu Dixit brings Amma in three languages

2011 was a landmark year for singer and composer Raghu Dixit. After a six-week UK tour with his band The Raghu Dixit Project, chart-topping songs to his credit, and a standout performance at Glastonbury Festival, he returned home as happy as a clam.

On the flight back, in that quiet in-between space, he began reflecting on his journey and drew up a list of 35 people who had shaped his success. However, one important name was missing, that of his mother. When he mentioned it to her later, she responded, almost nonchalantly and matter-of-factly, “Come home. I will make you a good meal.”

That simple line stayed with him and eventually became Amma, a song that honours the quiet, selfless love of mothers, the unseen force and emotional anchor in our lives. The earliest version of the song was penned in Tamil, rooted in Raghu’s upbringing and his mother’s language. Over time, audiences in Karnataka kept asking for a Kannada version as well, and that request has now come full circle. The track is now set to release in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, arriving on Mother’s Day as a tribute to mothers everywhere.

Raghu Dixit on the story behind Amma: 'It just flowed from love'