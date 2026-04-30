Midival Punditz return after five years with Love & Machines, blending Indian roots and electronica

If independent music is your jam, chances are you’ve already come across the infectious beats of Midival Punditz. Pioneers of India’s electronic music movement, the iconic duo of Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj are now making a powerful return with their album Love & Machines, a genre-defying project that blends Indian classical, folk, Sufi, and ghazal traditions with cutting-edge electronic sound.

Inspired by themes of love and positivity, the album explores the evolution of India’s rich musical heritage through a contemporary lens. The icing on the cake is that it features collaborations with acclaimed artistes such as Malini Awasthi, Papon, Shubha Mudgal, and Shruti Pathak, among others, and spans multiple languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bengali, and Urdu. Indulge caught up with the duo.

Midival Punditz make a powerful comeback with Love & Machines