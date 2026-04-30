Midival Punditz return after five years with Love & Machines, blending Indian roots and electronica
If independent music is your jam, chances are you’ve already come across the infectious beats of Midival Punditz. Pioneers of India’s electronic music movement, the iconic duo of Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj are now making a powerful return with their album Love & Machines, a genre-defying project that blends Indian classical, folk, Sufi, and ghazal traditions with cutting-edge electronic sound.
Inspired by themes of love and positivity, the album explores the evolution of India’s rich musical heritage through a contemporary lens. The icing on the cake is that it features collaborations with acclaimed artistes such as Malini Awasthi, Papon, Shubha Mudgal, and Shruti Pathak, among others, and spans multiple languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bengali, and Urdu. Indulge caught up with the duo.
Midival Punditz make a powerful comeback with Love & Machines
What inspired you to make Love & Machines after a five-year gap?
Gaurav: The break was not really planned; it was simply life taking its course. We both had a lot happening individually, across different creative and personal commitments, and that required our time and attention. At the same time, being away from the studio for that long was quite unusual for us.
Over time, that distance created a natural pull to reconnect with the Punditz sound and the process of making music together. So the starting point for Love & Machines was instinctive. It came from a genuine desire to get back into the studio, create freely, and rediscover the joy of making music without overthinking.
The album blends Indian classical, folk, Sufi, ghazals, and electronic music. How did you approach balancing tradition with experimentation?
Gaurav: There is no fixed formula for it; it is something we arrive at instinctively. We spend time understanding the essence and ethos of the form we are working with, so that the core and soul of the music remain intact. Once that foundation is in place, the rest becomes a process of interpretation.
We listen to the track with fresh ears and continue shaping it. If something feels too heavy or out of place, whether on the electronic or traditional side, we adjust accordingly. The idea is never to treat tradition as just an aesthetic layer; it has to feel honest. From that place, experimentation can happen naturally, without losing the emotional core of the music.
You’ve collaborated with artistes like Malini Awasthi, Papon, Shubha Mudgal, and others. How did these collaborations shape the identity of the album?
Gaurav: The identity of the album was shaped as much by the collaborators as by the music itself. We usually build a track to a point where it begins to suggest the kind of voice it needs, and then we reach out to artistes with whom we feel a genuine connection.
What is important for us is that the collaborator does not simply ‘fit’ into the track, but brings their own identity and soul into it. That is what gives each piece its uniqueness. It is never about placing a voice over a production; it is about creating a space where the artiste becomes part of the composition. When that happens naturally, it adds a new dimension to the music and helps define the overall character of the album.
Electronic music is often associated with clubs and festivals, but you mention this album is also meant for intimate listening. How did you design the sound to work across such different environments?
Gaurav: We did not approach it with environments in mind. It really started from an emotional space. The focus was on creating something that felt honest and connected, rather than designing it specifically for a club or a listening room.
A lot of that comes from how the music is built, by layering electronic elements with more organic, emotive vocals and instrumentation. That naturally creates a dynamic range, where some moments feel expansive and energetic, while others are more minimal and intimate. So it is less about designing for different spaces and more about allowing the music to breathe in different ways. If the emotion is right, it tends to translate, whether you are hearing it on a big system or in a more personal setting.
Give us a peek into your upcoming The Love & Machines Tour 2026.
Gaurav: We’re planning to take the tour across all the major cities in India, along with a few smaller towns. We’ll be performing with a close group of three to four musicians who have been an integral part of our sound.
The idea is to bring the album into a live format, reinterpreting it on stage while also weaving in some of our older tracks. It is about creating a live experience that connects different phases of our journey.
Your work in films like Monsoon Wedding and Gully Boy has drawn a lot of attention. How does your working style differ when composing for a movie and working on an independent album?
Tapan: The main difference is in who defines the narrative of the music. When working for a commissioned project like a film or for a TV series, the narrative for the music is defined by the director based on the situation where the song will be used. When we are doing our own album’s music, we both define the narrative of the song based on what we are feeling at that time of our lives.
How experimental is Indian cinema today when it comes to music?
Tapan: Indian cinema has been heading towards quite an experimental space since past two-three decades and it’s giving a lot of opportunities for independent, experimental usicians. There is definitely a bigger audience for new innovative, ‘not-heard-before’ type of music and these new emerging trends are being incorporated in Indian cinema quite well recently.
You are known as the pioneers of Electronic music. What’s the biggest change you have observed in the musical scene over the years?
Gaurav: The biggest change has been access. Today, the tools to make music are available to almost everyone, which has opened up the space in a big way. At the same time, what has really shifted is the growing awareness around identity. Earlier, there were very few artistes carving out a distinct voice, but now more people are actively trying to understand what makes their sound unique.
Of course, with this access also comes a certain dilution; there is a perception that simply knowing how to use the tools is enough. But for us, what still matters remains unchanged: having a point of view, a clear identity, and something honest to express through your music.
How has your creative partnership evolved since the inception of the band?
Gaurav: At the core, not much has changed. We’ve known each other for a long time, and that foundation of trust and understanding has always been there. It’s a relationship that feels more like family than just a creative partnership.
What has evolved is the way we approach our work. Over the years, through individual experiences and the various projects we’ve been part of, there has been a lot of learning that naturally feeds back into what we do together. There is now a deeper sense of trust in each other’s instincts. We don’t feel the need to over-explain things; we just know when something feels right. This makes the process more fluid, more intuitive, and a lot more honest.
Today, India is hosting some of the legendary bands and musicians from across the world. What brought that shift?
Tapan: It’s the Indian audience and their openness to international music that has brought about this change. Indian audiences have become avid consumers of global music through travel, as well as via social media and international platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube. As a result, they are being exposed to a wide range of global sounds beyond traditional Indian folk, pop, and film music. This has created significant demand, which is why international acts are now frequently performing in India.
Another major factor is that the large-scale production and management of such events has become much more feasible in India. This may not have been the case many years ago, when the live music and performance industry was still developing and going through its formative stages. Today, it is a well-oiled, mature industry capable of hosting some of the biggest acts in the world.
What is the biggest challenge for the independent music scene in India and what’s the way forward?
Tapan: The challenges are steadily reducing as music production, collaboration, and logistics costs continue to fall. This is making it increasingly accessible for anyone interested in pursuing an independent music career. Moving forward, independent musicians will need to focus on creating honest music and developing a distinctive sound that does not appear to imitate existing trends. This will help them stand apart in an increasingly crowded space. As accessibility grows, so does the volume of content, making it essential to remain unique in order to cut through the noise and truly break through.
Will AI affect the way music is perceived in future?
Tapan: AI will increasingly influence the way music is created, produced, and distributed in the coming years, which will inevitably affect how it is perceived by audiences. It is already becoming more difficult to distinguish between AI-generated music and human-made compositions. However, AI is primarily used as a tool in the music production process; for tasks such as mixing, stem separation, and general clean-up rather than for generating music itself. In this sense, it serves as a supportive aid rather than a creative replacement.
If musicians continue to produce original, distinctive, and boundary-pushing work, their music will always find an audience. Much of AI-generated music relies on existing material, drawing from patterns, sounds, and structures that have already been released or charted. What it lacks is the human emotion, consciousness, and lived experience that underpin true creativity and give music its unique soul.
Any artistes you would love to collaborate with?
Tapan: Oh…there are too many to name, but some of the new Indian artistes who have recently caught our attention include Curtain Blue, Komorebi, Sudan, Hemang Duggal, and Dhon Raj.
What are the upcoming projects?
Tapan: We will embark on a nationwide tour to commemorate the new album, featuring a newly designed live show with an immersive visual and lighting experience. We also have another EP scheduled for release soon, titled Rangi Saree, featuring collaborations with some incredible musicians from India.
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