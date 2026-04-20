The Salman-Zaman show brings ragas, rock and raw experimentation together

For Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, music has never been merely a profession, it’s a way of life. Raised in a deeply musical environment rooted in the traditions of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, the brothers were immersed in sound from an early age. “We come from a musical family where every morning we woke up to the tunes of the tanpura, so music was always something we were naturally inclined towards. At the same time, we wanted to blend Hindustani classical with our Western influences, and that’s how we developed the signature Salman-Zaman sound,” say the duo, who recently performed at NMACC Mumbai.

Salman-Zaman on blending Hindustani classical roots with rock influences

This instinct to merge tradition with a contemporary voice eventually led to the creation of The Salman-Zaman Show, a platform that reflects their artistic identity in its purest form.“We love creating original music and infusing our unique sound into the renditions we perform. To bring all of this together, we decided to create a show focused purely on unfiltered music. Inspired by Coke Studio, we wanted to build a platform that remains completely centred on the music.”

At its core, the show is about authenticity and reconnecting listeners with a more organic musical experience. “The main concept is to let people listen to and truly enjoy a sound that is raw, ethnic, and inspired by Hindustani classical music. Things feel a bit too commercial these days, and that’s why we want to offer something new and genuinely original to our listeners.” What’s interesting is that each episode is thoughtfully curated, balancing original compositions with reimagined classics while ensuring every piece carries its own distinct identity. “We’ve kept the blend of renditions and original music simple. The series features 11 songs, and each track carries its own distinct sound and story, thus offering listeners a deeply engaging experience they can enjoy to the core.”