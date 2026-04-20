The Salman-Zaman show brings ragas, rock and raw experimentation together

For Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, music has never been merely a profession, it’s a way of life. Raised in a deeply musical environment rooted in the traditions of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, the brothers were immersed in sound from an early age. “We come from a musical family where every morning we woke up to the tunes of the tanpura, so music was always something we were naturally inclined towards. At the same time, we wanted to blend Hindustani classical with our Western influences, and that’s how we developed the signature Salman-Zaman sound,” say the duo, who recently performed at NMACC Mumbai.
This instinct to merge tradition with a contemporary voice eventually led to the creation of The Salman-Zaman Show, a platform that reflects their artistic identity in its purest form.“We love creating original music and infusing our unique sound into the renditions we perform. To bring all of this together, we decided to create a show focused purely on unfiltered music. Inspired by Coke Studio, we wanted to build a platform that remains completely centred on the music.”
At its core, the show is about authenticity and reconnecting listeners with a more organic musical experience. “The main concept is to let people listen to and truly enjoy a sound that is raw, ethnic, and inspired by Hindustani classical music. Things feel a bit too commercial these days, and that’s why we want to offer something new and genuinely original to our listeners.” What’s interesting is that each episode is thoughtfully curated, balancing original compositions with reimagined classics while ensuring every piece carries its own distinct identity. “We’ve kept the blend of renditions and original music simple. The series features 11 songs, and each track carries its own distinct sound and story, thus offering listeners a deeply engaging experience they can enjoy to the core.”
Their strong classical foundation continues to shape their evolving sound. “Both of us come from the traditional Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, so no matter what genre or fusion we explore, the backbone will always remain Indian classical music. That has played a defining role in shaping our identity. We often fuse ragas with a touch of rock ’n’ roll, which has become a signature element of Salman-Zaman originals.”
While the duo remains open to opportunities across both mainstream cinema and independent music, it is the latter that offers them the freedom they value most. “We are open to both film and independent music. However, the indie space allows us far more room to experiment and explore our creative process without the constraints of label pressures or strict deadlines that can sometimes limit artistic expression.”
Building a space in the independent circuit, however, has been a hard road to hoe. “We won’t lie; it has been challenging. The indie music scene demands consistency. It’s not about releasing one song and disappearing; it’s a continuous process of putting out music and performing regularly to grow your audience. That’s exactly what we’ve focused on.”
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