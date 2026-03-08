Sinduri Vishal’s Kottattum Parai blends parai, rap and Tamil folk roots

Her voice, soulful yet commanding, strikes the perfect balance against Senthuzhan’s high-energy rap. “When two genres join forces, it’s a lesson for the audience. I’ve done a lot of Carnatic fusions—jazz, rap, and other forms — and the trick is keeping it rooted while still engaging. Here, the folk-rap blend lets the lyrics’ power shine without losing the folk soul. For me, combining genres is always thrilling.”

The parai itself carries deep cultural and political significance. “In today’s music scene, few tracks carry culturally rooted elements like this. Parai is one of Tamil Nadu’s most iconic instruments, and that’s what makes this song so strong.”

Unlike film music, which often comes with structural constraints, Sinduri says she thrives in the independent music space. “Independent projects give you creative freedom. You can explore authentic messages and stay true to the genre. It’s music for the soul, and Kottattum Parai fits that perfectly.”

For the Kannil Kannil (Sita Ramam) singer, regional sounds aren’t just local anymore; they’re breaking boundaries. “Regional music will always keep its roots. Knowing the language lets you connect deeply, and pan-India releases help share our heritage across states and beyond. A Tamil-focused track like this introduces listeners elsewhere to the state’s rich musical culture.”

Yet, spreading music far and wide comes with its challenges. “Budget constraints are always a hurdle; you might have a vision but limited resources. AI is growing, but it can’t replicate the emotion of a human voice. The best part, though, is discovering brilliant talent and collaborating creatively. For Kottattum Parai, I worked with Ritwik and Shefali for the first time, but together we produced something culturally rich. Money is the only real barrier; otherwise, ideas flow freely.”

Promotion remains another challenge, but Sinduri is confident that good music finds its audience. She also has several projects lined up across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and independent music this year.

Sinduri’s journey began in a home steeped in music. “My grandmother was a music teacher, and music was always at the heart of our lives. My parents wanted me to focus on academics, so I worked in a company for five years. But in 2018, I took the leap to pursue music full-time. It was the right move, and I’ve never looked back.”

She calls Thangalaan a turning point in her career. “It introduced me to the Tamil audience and gave me recognition. While I’d sung other songs before, this track opened doors for me.”

