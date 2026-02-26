Raghav & Arjun on their latest track Alvida and love beyond social norms

Singer duo Raghav & Arjun have just released their latest pop-soul single, Alvida, and it resonates deeply. Sung by Anubha Kaul and Kamakshi Khanna, the track explores what love looks like when society dictates the rules. It speaks to loving freely, yet within boundaries that often feel restrictive and unfair.

Alvida: Raghav & Arjun tackle love under pressure

At its heart, Alvida is a tender, aching reflection on two people who want to choose each other but may not be able to. Inspired in part by R&A’s own experience of interfaith love in today’s divided climate, the song carries a personal and emotional undercurrent. Anubha and Kamakshi give voice to two women standing on the brink of walking away from their relationship, torn between living their truth and conforming to social expectations. Subtle yet powerful, Alvida captures the quiet heartbreak of choosing acceptance over authenticity, and the emotional cost that follows.

A conversation with Raghav & Arjun reveals more.