Meet Vengayo: Dancer-turned-rapper behind hit song Chikkamma

Growing up in Worli, Mumbai, and now living in Otteri, Chennai, has deeply influenced both Vengayo and his art. “Mumbai exposed me to new styles and trends, while Chennai is very cultural and rooted. Both have shaped me; while one gave inspiration, the other gave roots. I’m a Tamil guy, but when I came to Chennai, I didn’t even know the language. But Chennai is very welcoming. People treated me like family, and the local culture, including gaana songs, character, or slang, taught me Tamil naturally. I learned by observing people rather than from books or teachers.”

His stage name pays tribute to his maternal grandfather, who inspired him not through music, but through the way he lived. “He’s from my hometown, Otteri, and represents freedom and authenticity. I met him only three times, but his personality—humble, respectful, and independent—inspired me. My family always told me about his strength and humility, and I wanted to emulate that. Using his name felt right, as it represents my roots.”

His grandmother’s resilience too has shaped him profoundly. “She had to move to Mumbai and survive alone while raising five kids. She faced incredible hardships but built a life for the family. She’s the reason I was born and brought up in Mumbai.”

He has since earned notable recognition, and being featured on Amazon Music’s Artists to Watch list took him by surprise. “I started music just to explore, but things are changing. I’m very grateful.”

Looking ahead, Isaac has exciting projects. “I have a song coming up — it’s an independent release focused fully on dance. I want to represent the dance community in it, and I’m really excited.” Acting is also on his mind, but selectively: “Maybe, if the right character comes along, specifically a villain. If not, I’ll focus on music.”

Reflecting on his journey, he says that if he met his younger self in Worli, he would simply advise. “Keep doing your best. Don’t stop. Trust your process. You’re going to reach your goals. Don’t quit.”

