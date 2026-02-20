Hariharan drops his latest album Jaan Meri: 'I am still a student, discovering joy in a new sur'

Take, for instance, his latest offering, Jaan Meri, a tender collection of ghazals penned by the noted Urdu poet Farhat Shahzad and brought to life by Sufiscore. “The best things cannot be rushed,” Hariharan says with his signature composure. The album took time to come to fruition with the pandemic intervening, but he has absolutely no qualms about it and invokes the old adage, ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’ (the fruit of patience is sweet). For this deeply personal project, Hariharan assumes the dual mantle of composer and singer. Now that his long-awaited labour of love is finally in the public realm, he is, quite understandably, walking on air.

After all, ghazals have long been his spiritual home. It is a form, he believes, in which one’s truest self inevitably reveals itself. Emerging from seventh century Arabia, the ghazal has travelled centuries and civilisations to become a vessel of longing and reflection that seeps into the very rooh (soul). In the verses of Amir Khusrow, love takes on a divine hue; in the poetry of Mirza Ghalib, it becomes introspective and aching; in the work of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, it carries both romance and quiet defiance.

Through Hariharan’s voice, that conversation finds its way to the heart. His voice, which blends classical discipline and modern subtleties, connects generations with ease. For the legendary musician, Jaan Meri is far more than a mere album; it is a continuation of a lifelong dialogue with the soul, and Urdu poetry brought vividly to life through music.

Excerpts from the conversation.