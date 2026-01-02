Shruti Pathak on her latest track Hum Dono, live music, changing attention spans, and AI in songs

A

The song was written by Anvita Dutt, and one day I received a call saying they had a track they wanted me to sing, as they felt my voice would really suit it. I went in for the recording, and it turned out to be a wonderful experience. I’ve worked extensively with Vishal–Shekhar in the past, so coming together with them once again, this time with Anvita, for such a high-energy song was truly exciting.

During the session, they also told me that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are part of the film. The entire production team was present at the recording, which made the experience even more enjoyable.

What made it particularly special was the sense of nostalgia it carried. Film music today feels very different from what it was five or 10 years ago, and this track really brought back that old charm. Vishal–Shekhar have such a distinctive musical signature, and after a long time, it felt like that era was returning.