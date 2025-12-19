Vipin Aneja ahead of his concert at NMACC: An evening of melody, poetry, and emotion awaits

Playback sensation Vipin Aneja is ready to set the stage on fire at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). From his hits to soul-stirring ghazals and Sufi melodies, the Jaane Tere Shehar Ka singer promises a musical feast for every listener. Fresh off his collaboration with singer Yo Yo Honey Singh on the track Never Cried, Vipin is leaving no stone unturned to showcase his signature versatility in Mumbai.

Vipin Aneja to enchant Mumbai audiences with ghazals, Sufi & Bollywood classics

So, what can audiences expect from the concert? “The audience can expect the ease and intimacy that Jagjit Saab brought to his live concerts, blended with my own flavour and interpretation of ghazals by legends like Jagjit Singh, Pankaj Udhas, Hariharan, Mehndi Hasan, Sajjad Ali & more, which flow in my blood—I’ve lived with them for years. Alongside that, there will be popular Sufi compositions, rich in rhythm and energy. Together, it’s a wholesome, fulfilling musical evening that will bring different colours of music.

His performance promises a mix of ghazals, Sufi, and Bollywood. How does he blend such diverse musical styles in a single evening? “I’ve grown up listening to ghazals—music that’s deeply raag-based and all about ease and gaiki. Over the years, as I explored different genres, Sufi music became an important part of my journey. What I love is how both share the same soul—ghazals with their calm, lyrical flow, and Sufi with a more high-energy, immersive expression, yet both rooted in raag and gaiki. Alongside this, I’ll be singing a few handpicked Bollywood songs that belong to the same musical space—so this evening is really a journey through melody, poetry, and emotion.

Vipin has been receiving praise for carrying forward the legacy of timeless ghazals while adding his own touch. How does he balance tradition with contemporary flair in his live shows? “Growing up with ghazals and classical music, and then performing live across the world—including spending time in the US—has shaped my soundscape in many ways. Working with new-age composers like Arko Pravo Mukherjee & more has given me a fresh perspective every time I sing a ghazal. What I present today is that blend—traditional roots meeting a new-age sensibility, a ghazal of today shaped by my journey so far.”

How does he choose projects that challenge him creatively? “I’ve always loved singing across genres and never believed in being confined to one. I feel an artiste should flow like water. From collaborating with AR Rahman on a Tamil–Telugu song that crossed 100 million, to working with Yo Yo Honey Singh on Never Cried from the album 51 Glorious Days, my approach has been to constantly evolve, stay open to experimentation, and move with the times. That spirit is really what defines my music.”

You’ve performed across the globe. Are there any international experiences or audiences that left a lasting impression on you? “Digital platforms have brought audiences much closer to the music. There’s an immediacy now—people listen, respond, and connect in real time, across borders. But for me, it’s also a reminder to stay true to my sound, because technology can amplify reach, but only emotion creates a lasting bond. Music transcends all boundaries because it speaks the universal language of love, celebration, and emotion—things that connect all of us as human beings. I remember performing in China during Christmas, with audiences from Europe, Japan, China and many other parts of the world. They didn’t understand the language—I was singing Bollywood music—but they connected with the essence of it and thoroughly enjoyed and danced to it. That experience truly affirmed for me that when music is honest, it finds its way to the heart, no matter where you’re from.

And what are his upcoming projects? “I should be releasing some really beautiful non-film and film songs, and there’s one quirky song which I sang that I’m waiting for the release of as well.”

