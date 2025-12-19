Flipperachi on FA9LA in Dhurandhar: ‘Blending Khaleeji and hip hop is our signature’

Bahrain-based rapper Flipperachi has become the talk of the town since the release of his high-octane track FA9LA, featured in the recently released Dhurandhar. Backing Akshaye Khanna’s now-iconic entry sequence, the song’s fusion of Khaleeji rhythms and modern hip-hop has taken the internet by storm and how.

Shedding light on how his maiden Bollywood track was used, Flipperachi tells Indulge, “The scene was shared with the team before release, and the usage turned out to be perfect. It felt like the song was made for that moment. And the production team nailed the selection.”

The Arabic swagger-meets-hip-hop energy of FA9LA feels effortless—and that’s no accident. “Blending Khaleeji and hip hop has always been our signature. It’s intentional, but it’s also become second nature. DJ Outlaw’s production fuses Arabic and Western sounds in a way that’s created a whole new lane,” he explains.

One phrase that’s caught Indian listeners off guard is ‘Sabuha Khatabha Naseeb’. “It comes from an old Arabic folklore song that later became popular through a theatrical play,” Flipperachi reveals.