Resurrecting lost sounds: How Uru Paanar is rewriting Tamil music history

SiSu: When I first met Tharun, he had just finished architecture school and was setting up a design and manufacturing process for Indian instruments. At the same time, I was working in education as an assistant professor at Thyagaraja College of Engineering and was also involved in the Keeladi excavations. My research into early Tamil musical traditions kept deepening, especially with references to the yaazh in Sangam literature, Silappadhikaram, and the Aatrupadai texts. Our shared fascination with ancient soundscapes brought us together.

Within a year, I built a seven-stringed Sengottai yaazh, followed by a 14-stringed version, and from there, a small ecosystem of instruments began to take shape. Our motivation has always been to rediscover the Tamil musical soundscape that predates Thevaram and Thiruvasagam. With very little documentation available before the 8th century, our work became a blend of research, reconstruction, and constant experimentation. Scholars like Abraham Pandithar only began addressing these gaps in the last century, and that quest has been a guiding force for us from the start.

Through Uru Paanar, we continue to bring this ancient soundscape closer to reality each day. By staying true to these roots while creating original music, we aim to rebuild a sonic world that once existed — and that pursuit has been our driving force from day one.