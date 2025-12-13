Raga drops Bada Ghar: A trumpet-blazing hip-hop anthem

Singer Raga has long been one of hip-hop’s most fearless voices, known for his unfiltered storytelling. With his latest single, Bada Ghar, a potent anthem for anyone who’s fought their way up, turning desire into determination, he adds yet another feather to his cap. Over musician LA$$A’s bold, trumpet-laced production, Raga’s raw verses cement his place as one of the genre’s fiercest voices, creating a hard-hitting audio palette that celebrates ambition and gratitude.
When asked about the defining moment that sparked Bada Ghar, Raga tells Indulge, “LA$$A and I first connected at a songwriting camp a couple of years ago, and it was a natural fit—he loved the texture of my voice, and I loved his style. When I heard this particular beat in the studio, it just sealed the deal. The grandness of the trumpets, which are such an integral part of the song, had an anthemic energy that inspired me immediately and brought the hook to life. It was an effortless collaboration from start to finish.”
Reflecting on coming from a place where dreams once felt ‘too big’, Raga shares what kept his drive alive. “The rap game isn’t about business for me anymore; the thrill of creation is what fuels me. I crave writing every day, starting and finishing something new constantly. Even in the toughest times, my biggest motivation was to lift my family and myself out of the environment we grew up in.”
He adds, “Early in my career, anger was like armour. But by the time I was 27 or 28, it had reached a saturation point. Expressing anger changes over time, nobody wants to rant day in and day out. I discovered a side of myself where I can stay ‘gangsta’ but also add depth, reflecting a character closer to my true self. You can always rely on raw aggression, but embracing the different facets of your personality is what makes your artistry complete.”
Despite his commercial success, Raga’s roots remain central to his sound and mindset. “Commercial success might change how people view your art, but it’s never my focus. I’m driven by the love of making music, writing, and experimenting. It’s the journey and the process that keep me grounded.”
On safeguarding his creative flow in an industry obsessed with speed, Raga explains, “When I write, I’m not focused on commercial success or fitting a certain sound. I love the stage and the camera, but the person you see there isn’t the one I’m writing for. That mindset protects my creativity and shields me from outside pressures.”
Looking ahead, Raga reflects on the evolving Indian hip-hop scene and his place within it. “There are multiple waves of music in India right now—future trap, traditional styles, and pop-hip hop. I don’t have a bias. My approach is simple – make room for myself without trying to fit into anyone else’s rooms. That’s exactly what I’m doing with my upcoming mixtape, No Formula. It features my favourite styles, flows, and beats—things I personally love. They don’t necessarily fit into the commercial boxes the industry expects, hence the name.”
