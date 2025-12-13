Raga drops Bada Ghar: A trumpet-blazing hip-hop anthem

Singer Raga has long been one of hip-hop’s most fearless voices, known for his unfiltered storytelling. With his latest single, Bada Ghar, a potent anthem for anyone who’s fought their way up, turning desire into determination, he adds yet another feather to his cap. Over musician LA$$A’s bold, trumpet-laced production, Raga’s raw verses cement his place as one of the genre’s fiercest voices, creating a hard-hitting audio palette that celebrates ambition and gratitude.

Raga drops powerful new single Bada Ghar

When asked about the defining moment that sparked Bada Ghar, Raga tells Indulge, “LA$$A and I first connected at a songwriting camp a couple of years ago, and it was a natural fit—he loved the texture of my voice, and I loved his style. When I heard this particular beat in the studio, it just sealed the deal. The grandness of the trumpets, which are such an integral part of the song, had an anthemic energy that inspired me immediately and brought the hook to life. It was an effortless collaboration from start to finish.”

Reflecting on coming from a place where dreams once felt ‘too big’, Raga shares what kept his drive alive. “The rap game isn’t about business for me anymore; the thrill of creation is what fuels me. I crave writing every day, starting and finishing something new constantly. Even in the toughest times, my biggest motivation was to lift my family and myself out of the environment we grew up in.”