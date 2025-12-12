Chaar Diwaari drops Banda Kaam Ka with Sanjith Hegde

The track also marks the first release from Chaar Diwaari’s upcoming EP, Parvana, setting the tone for an intimate and emotionally rich project. Throwing light on the inspiration behind the song, Chaar Diwaari tells Indulge, “Banda Kaam Ka is a song I made later in the EP’s journey, after I figured out the story I wanted to tell. I wanted something that makes you feel what it’s like to fall in love. Falling in love doesn’t make you a banda kaam ka, so I thought, let’s make a song about that process. The first half captures that fun, mischievous feeling you get when you see a girl, which is why I wrote lines like ‘I’ll take you around on scooty, I’ll take you everywhere, I won’t let you cry.’ But the second half touches on the divine element that often comes with love, and that’s where the song shifts. The rest of the EP continues from that moment.”

Was this sparked by a specific memory or a recurring feeling? He admits, “It’s definitely a recurring feeling in life. Whenever I fall in love, I literally become useless—I can’t do anything else apart from that. The EP explores one-sided love. It’s the classic tale of shama and parwana (a Sufi metaphor, with shama meaning candle and parwana meaning moth), and this is my take on it.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Sanjith Hegde and how the two artistes unified their distinct identities, Chaar Diwaari reflects, “I think Sanjith is a genius through and through—he’s a genius songwriter, performer, and playback singer. I don’t fully remember how we first met, but I do remember going to his house for the first time. He was playing the piano, and we were just fiddling around; it was like he was pulling ideas out of the universe in real time. That fascinated me. It blew my mind a little, and I’d even say it inspired me in my own songwriting journey. He’s had a very deep, profound impact on my songwriting.”

When asked how his creative process has evolved since his earlier releases, he explains, “I think my music has taken more shape compared to when I started. I still love all my songs, but I feel like I’m becoming a little more tunnel-visioned now. I think I’m getting better at songwriting in general.”

As for what lies ahead beyond his EP Parvana, he adds, “I have one or two singles planned, but nothing major. Maybe I’ll start fresh after Parvana and head in a whole new direction—maybe even an album, hopefully.”

