Chaar Diwaari on his new single ‘Farebi’ with Raftaar that explores heartbreak and Impostor syndrome

Popular rapper and music producer Chaar Diwaari (Garv Taneja) has just dropped his latest single, Farebi, in collaboration with rapper Raftaar. The track marks a significant creative leap for the musician, who has combined experimental house music with emotional storytelling in the number.
Elaborating on the song, Chaar Diwaari explains to us, “I had already completed my work on Farebi. I had decided to create a fast, almost hyper-house loop and began experimenting with melodies and themes. I initially started with the idea of a heartbreak, but then I mixed it with the concept of impostor syndrome. It felt weird at first, but the combination made sense to me creatively.”
The collaboration with musician Raftaar, he says, was smooth and effortless. “Working with Raftaar was like a cakewalk. He’s like water—whatever you give him, he shapes it into something great. He wrote his verse from the perspective of the girl whose heart is broken, which creates a beautiful contrast and jugalbandi in the song.”
As Desi hip-hop (DHH) continues to grow in popularity, we ask Chaar Diwaari about the rising number of musicians in the genre, and pat comes the reply. “DHH was bound to blow up. The community is tight-knit and incredibly passionate. That kind of energy draws people in. It’s amazing to see independent artistes getting their moment in the spotlight.”
Today, Chaar Diwaari might be bringing the house down with his high-octane and pulsating beats, but the singer says that his first brush with music happened way back in school. “I used to dance, and my teacher Rupesh Soni once choreographed a piece on a Skrillex track. That was my gateway into music. Skrillex’s Jack U EP in 2015 really opened my mind. He was creating across genres, and that diversity really influenced me.”
Apart from being a singer and rapper, Chaar Diwaari is also an editor and performer. But he maintains that music remains his first love. “Right now, being a musician makes me happiest,” he says, citing RD Burman, AR Rahman, and Radiohead as key inspirations.
When asked if visual elements like music videos are becoming essential to a song’s success today, he rebuts. “It’s not mandatory at all. I’m a huge Radiohead fan—they barely make music videos. Music doesn’t need visuals to be great. I just enjoy making and watching music videos, so I do it.”
Chaar Diwaari also weighs in on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in music. “AI is already transforming the visual space at a fast pace. In music, it’s happening more gradually, but it’s definitely going to play a big role. Tools like Synplant use machine learning, and even Splice and Ableton have started integrating AI-based features. It’s already here and evolving,” says the singer, who is busy working on a new EP.
