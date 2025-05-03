Chaar Diwaari on his new single ‘Farebi’ with Raftaar that explores heartbreak and Impostor syndrome

As Desi hip-hop (DHH) continues to grow in popularity, we ask Chaar Diwaari about the rising number of musicians in the genre, and pat comes the reply. “DHH was bound to blow up. The community is tight-knit and incredibly passionate. That kind of energy draws people in. It’s amazing to see independent artistes getting their moment in the spotlight.”

Today, Chaar Diwaari might be bringing the house down with his high-octane and pulsating beats, but the singer says that his first brush with music happened way back in school. “I used to dance, and my teacher Rupesh Soni once choreographed a piece on a Skrillex track. That was my gateway into music. Skrillex’s Jack U EP in 2015 really opened my mind. He was creating across genres, and that diversity really influenced me.”

Apart from being a singer and rapper, Chaar Diwaari is also an editor and performer. But he maintains that music remains his first love. “Right now, being a musician makes me happiest,” he says, citing RD Burman, AR Rahman, and Radiohead as key inspirations.