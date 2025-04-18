ZEEK on his new soundtrack in ‘The Smurfs’, collaborating with Armaan and Amaal Malik, and more

Music producer and songwriter ZEEK, who began his musical journey behind the turntables in neighbourhood bars, has now emerged as a force in the global music scene. His latest production is Higher Love, a star-studded track for The Smurfs soundtrack, featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, and Rihanna.
“Working on Higher Love and the Smurfs album was truly an experience,” says ZEEK, calling it a pivotal moment in his career. “From creating to selection to finally seeing it come alive in a movie, it was a huge learning curve—and honestly, super fun.”
The collaboration was a cultural melting pot, with teams from Paramount, Roc Nation, and AC Trill all aligned in one vision. “Everyone was on the same wavelength,” he says. “We were pushing culture forward, and that energy was infectious.” For ZEEK, having a Punjabi hook layered into a Western arrangement with global icons like Cardi B and DJ Khaled wasn’t just a personal triumph—it felt like a win for the culture. “To share that moment with friends and collaborators I deeply care about? That just made it even more special.”
Working with artistes like Subhi, Natania, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B also brought its own kind of magic. ZEEK explains, “Natania, Subhi, Aman, and I are actually a collective called The Indian Connect, so collaborating with them felt incredibly natural. It all started when Natania reached out to me and said, “Hey, we’ve got this idea that needs Indian elements—can you bring your flavour to it’?”
Producer Ethan, who was leading the project at the time, welcomed ZEEK into the studio, and that led to Subhi penning a mesmerising Punjabi hook. “It just felt magical,” ZEEK recalls. But the biggest surprise came nearly a year later: “Ty Ty from Roc Nation played us a version of the track we didn’t even know existed. Suddenly, DJ Khaled’s voice comes on. We had no idea he or Cardi B was on it. Hearing that ‘DJ KHALED!’ tag—it was a moment. For me, for India, and for every producer back home chasing the same dream. Just beautiful.”
The process wasn’t without its stumbling blocks. ZEEK explains that one of the most complex parts was blending two different languages and cultural textures in a way that felt cohesive. “As a producer, you’re constantly pushing boundaries—challenging the knowledge you have and even the knowledge you think you have.” For ZEEK, the challenge became the art: “I wouldn’t even call it a hurdle. It’s a necessary part of the process—stepping into the unknown with the goal of creating something fresh.”
This philosophy of breaking boundaries has shaped ZEEK’s entire creative journey. “Back in 2013, all I wanted to do was make EDM,” he admits. “The idea of connecting two worlds wasn’t even on my radar.” But over time, something shifted. He found himself instinctively including Hindi lyrics in English pop melodies. At first, he resisted, afraid of being seen as “the funny guy from Bombay,” but that changed when he began working in Bollywood. “I realised the only way to create something truly original was to follow those instincts.”
Meeting singer Natania was a turning point. “She was already doing it—blending Hindi and English so effortlessly. It felt meant to be.” Together with Subhi and Aman, they formed The Indian Connect—a collective committed to crafting global music with desi soul. “We create from the heart now—without fear or judgment.”
Another milestone in ZEEK’s journey was Sun Maahi, a track he produced with Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, and Vaibhav Pani. It stands out not only for its sound but also for the leap of faith it required. “A lot of times when you work in Bollywood, your artistic instincts take a backseat,” he says. “But with Sun Maahi, I trusted my gut. I changed the timing, made a version that felt right to me, and just sat on it for two weeks.”
When he finally sent it to Amaal, he expected a polite rejection. Instead, a week later, Amaal told him they were going with ZEEK’s version. “That moment changed everything. It was a reminder that following your instincts can actually shift the entire direction of a project.”
ZEEK’s move from India to Los Angeles was equally transformative. “It opened me up creatively, emotionally, and mentally,” he says. “It gave me the confidence to put culture first—to walk into rooms and proudly bring the sound of India with me.” The transition wasn’t always easy, especially with the whirlwind success of Desi Trill and The Smurfs project. But as he puts it, “When someone comes to LA with dreams and struggles, the city always has a gift for them. And I think this was mine.”
Now, he’s more inspired than ever. “The journey has truly begun,” he says. In the next 6 to 8 months, fans can expect more music from The Indian Connect, new solo work from ZEEK that revisits his EDM roots with an Indian twist, and fresh collaborations as part of The Smurfs soundtrack. “There’s so much more music on the way,” he promises. “We’re bringing Indian-influenced sounds to a Hollywood animation film—that’s never been done before.”
It’s more than just music. It’s a movement. “Back when I started, getting bold, experimental sounds into films was almost impossible. Now, directors, A&Rs, and labels are saying yes to innovation. There’s a full-blown sonic revolution happening in India, and I’m proud to be part of it—both here in LA and back home.”
