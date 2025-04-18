ZEEK on his new soundtrack in ‘The Smurfs’, collaborating with Armaan and Amaal Malik, and more

“Working on Higher Love and the Smurfs album was truly an experience,” says ZEEK, calling it a pivotal moment in his career. “From creating to selection to finally seeing it come alive in a movie, it was a huge learning curve—and honestly, super fun.”

The collaboration was a cultural melting pot, with teams from Paramount, Roc Nation, and AC Trill all aligned in one vision. “Everyone was on the same wavelength,” he says. “We were pushing culture forward, and that energy was infectious.” For ZEEK, having a Punjabi hook layered into a Western arrangement with global icons like Cardi B and DJ Khaled wasn’t just a personal triumph—it felt like a win for the culture. “To share that moment with friends and collaborators I deeply care about? That just made it even more special.”

Working with artistes like Subhi, Natania, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B also brought its own kind of magic. ZEEK explains, “Natania, Subhi, Aman, and I are actually a collective called The Indian Connect, so collaborating with them felt incredibly natural. It all started when Natania reached out to me and said, “Hey, we’ve got this idea that needs Indian elements—can you bring your flavour to it’?”