Pragathi Guruprasad's latest single, Adada, is a unique take on love told from a female perspective

Ask her about working with co-star Ashwin Kumar and director Ranjini Ramesh, and Pragathi says, “The label VYRL had given me so much creative freedom to do exactly what I wanted to do and bring out my vision in the song. I was able to form my own team because they gave me that freedom. I wanted the song’s visuals to be captured from a female perspective, so it was crucial for me to work with a woman director and as many women technicians as possible. And that’s when Ranjini came on board. The idea for Ashwin to be the male lead came quite organically. We were hanging out one day when I thought, “Why can’t Ashwin do this?” He’s been a close friend for years, but we have never worked professionally. He just fit the role perfectly.”

Chennai holds a special place in Pragathi’s heart, so the fact that the video was shot here made it even more meaningful to her. “I wanted to write a love letter to the city, showcasing it in a way that hadn’t been done before. The team did a great job of executing this vision.”

We ask Pragathi if visual elements have become an essential part of music, given that there are now more music videos than just audio tracks, and she says, “Tamil audiences have been conditioned by films, where visuals play a giant role. So for independent music, it’s important to also have a compelling visual story. People need something they can connect with visually, not just audibly, which makes the visual component a key part of how music is consumed.”

When asked about what’s next on the acting front after her cameo on the Hollywood show Never Have I Ever, she responds, “I’m currently working on a Hollywood project, so there’s something exciting on the horizon! In addition, I have some playback songs coming out soon, working with new and familiar composers. I can't reveal too much, but I’m looking forward to sharing that with everyone.”

And on a parting note, ask her about her journey from her appearance on Super Singer to date. She says, “I’d say my journey has been a rollercoaster. There have been both successes and failures, but each experience has helped me grow. I’ve been in this industry for so long, and I’m grateful that people are still listening and following my work. It’s been an incredible ride, and I hope it continues for many more years to come.”

