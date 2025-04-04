Subhi collaborates with DJ Khaled, Cardi B on Higher Love for Smurfs, releases new song Tehtul-E-Ishq

Sharing her excitement about the single, Subhi tells Indulge, "Natania and a few other songwriters had come together to give the classic Heaven On Earth a cool spin. I was brought on board by Natania to add the Punjabi elements. When I heard what they had written, I thought it was such a clever adaptation of the classic that I fell in love with the song instantly. Once we worked on the song further and added the fusion elements, we presented it to Ty Ty Smith (co-founder of Desi Trill and a producer on Smurfs), who pitched it to Paramount. DJ Khaled and Cardi B came onboard to add the spice and energy you hear in it now. It's been an amazing experience working on this track and being an artiste on it with these legends."

Talking about the creative process behind the song, especially with the Punjabi lyrics, Subhi says, "When I was in the session room with the team working on the Punjabi section of the song, it was pure magic. I wanted to make sure the Punjabi section was as empowering as the rest of the track, which meant the lyrics and melody should stand out. We jammed on a bunch of ideas. One doesn't expect to hear an original Punjabi hook in a Hollywood animated movie, and that helps it stand out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to showcase my roots on such a global scale."

Interestingly, Surbhi is also a co-writer on multiple tracks for Smurfs. "It's been an incredible journey writing a bunch of songs for the Smurfs soundtrack. One of the most cherished experiences was visiting the Paramount Campus in LA and meeting the team that's making the Smurfs movie. We got to see a part of the creative process from sketched ideas to the final product. I feel that gave me a great insight into the Smurfs world."

Meanwhile, her latest track, Tehtul-E-Ishq, is making waves on the internet. Subhi calls the song, a piece close to her heart. "I evolved both as a songwriter and a singer through this song. It's a song about being mesmerised by someone whom you love. To realise that this person means everything to you and you are willing to give your all to them. The track also features the amazing Sikander Khan, and the music video for it was shot in Jodhpur. Tehtul-E-Ishq is a word that does not exist. I created this name that means flow of love. The punchline of the song is Tehtul-E-Ishq ha yaara tu piya, which translates to 'You are the flow of love for me.'

Though Subhi is incredibly grateful for the journey so far, she says she is very ambitious. "I think the day I feel satisfied with my musical journey, I'll stop working hard. I am not satisfied with it yet. I am very ambitious, and I feel that drives me to do better, both from a songwriting and a singing perspective. I would like to keep pushing the boundaries of music, do more collaborations, and also write for Bollywood."

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112