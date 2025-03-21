Raja Kumari embraces her roots with Kashi to Kailash: A journey of spirituality, self-expression, and cultural pride

A

I felt like my film music just came at a time when it helped me feel connected to the industry. In some ways, I learned about Indian culture by watching Bollywood films. That’s why you can see Madhuri Dixit’s mannerisms in my face. Or how Sanjay Leela Bhansali has inspired me. I’ve always been a composer and a lyricist on the parts that I do. And I think that’s helped me kind of inject some different type of sound into Bollywood. One of the most memorable projects was Jawan — being able to write a theme song for Shah Rukh Khan was a dream come true. I grew up with his posters on my wall, and to manifest that into reality felt surreal. It’s like life had come full circle being able to write a theme song for Shah Rukh Khan. The challenge, though, was writing it under immense time pressure — I wrote the song in an hour on the day of the release of my album, The Bridge. The hardest part wasn’t the work itself but being able to deliver at the highest level with limited time. Sometimes when your biggest opportunities come, they don’t come in a way that gives you all the space that you would desire. But you have to deliver in the moment. Jawan was a perfect project for me, celebrating female energy, and will always be my favourite project.