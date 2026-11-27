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Men and women have always been at war with each other. Women often speak about being victims of patriarchy, while men have their own narratives of victimhood. But beyond these battles, I believe the world would be a much happier place if both learned to coexist peacefully.

My understanding of this relationship is rather simple: there is beauty in both. I have anonymous followers who check on me if I miss my morning walk or don’t post. They don’t even have identifiable usernames, but they care enough to know if I am okay. In return, I make it a point to post a mirror selfie when I get home safely. It’s almost like maintaining a romantic streak! That’s my idea of romance: small, unspoken gestures of affection and desire. The show is my exploration of how beautifully men love and how beautifully women lust, while hopefully making everyone laugh at themselves along the way.