Sravanthi Basa unpacks gender contradictions in her upcoming show in Hyderabad
Men and women have spent generations arguing over who has it harder, who loves more and who understands the other less. In an age when gender debates spill over from dinner-table conversations to social media feeds, comedian Sravanthi Basa wants to take a different route. Rather than picking sides, she is interested in exploring the contradictions that shape relationships between the sexes. Her upcoming show, Naaruni Naari (Man’s Woman), is an attempt to look beyond the familiar narratives of patriarchy and victimhood, bringing together her observations on love, desire and the often-unspoken struggles of both men and women. We speak to her about the inspiration behind the show and what it might take to coexist a little more peacefully.
Exploring love, lust, and laughter: Sravanthi Basa’s ‘Naaruni Naari’ challenges gender narratives
Excerpts:
What inspired you to bring this special to the stage?
Men and women have always been at war with each other. Women often speak about being victims of patriarchy, while men have their own narratives of victimhood. But beyond these battles, I believe the world would be a much happier place if both learned to coexist peacefully.
My understanding of this relationship is rather simple: there is beauty in both. I have anonymous followers who check on me if I miss my morning walk or don’t post. They don’t even have identifiable usernames, but they care enough to know if I am okay. In return, I make it a point to post a mirror selfie when I get home safely. It’s almost like maintaining a romantic streak! That’s my idea of romance: small, unspoken gestures of affection and desire. The show is my exploration of how beautifully men love and how beautifully women lust, while hopefully making everyone laugh at themselves along the way.
Do you think men and women are genuinely growing further apart, or are we simply getting louder about our differences?
We’re becoming better at expressing our differences and worse at experiencing our connections. I don’t think it’s a gender issue. People, irrespective of gender, are growing increasingly disconnected. Our attention spans are shrinking, but our need for human connection remains unchanged. We’re talking endlessly about what separates us, while losing the ability to build and nurture what brings us together.
Have you ever held back a joke because it might hit too close to home?
Life is real in the way it stares at you, As a stand-up comedian, I’ve always believed my self-assigned job is to either make you laugh or make you think. And if I’m really good at what I do, hopefully, I make you do both.
I also believe sensitivity is subjective. What deeply affects one person might barely bother another. There is no absolute measure of what is sensitive and what isn’t. I see my role as a comedian as an anchor of sorts, guiding people into loosening their grip on the illusions they’ve built around themselves. Through humour, I try to challenge perceptions, touch uncomfortable chords and help people let go, even if it’s just for a moment.
If you could make men and women swap perspectives for 24 hours, what would you want each to experience?
I wouldn’t want to swap perspectives. I think women’s struggles are more visible and tangible, whereas men’s struggles are deeply buried, sometimes even from themselves. Men are conditioned to wear a mask of masculinity. I think womanhood is a privilege. Women are creators. Men seek love to feel alive; women, in a way, are love itself. We don’t have to fall in love to experience it. Men have to go looking for it. The conditioning society has built around women is deep-rooted, but once you let go of it, I think being a woman is a privilege.
What do you hope audiences take home from the show, apart from the laughter?
I think they’ll accept the fact that gifts given can always be taken back. Life is a gift given only to be taken by death. So, in the meantime, why not have fun unpacking it?
Tickets start at ₹299. Nov 28, 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club, Madhapur.
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