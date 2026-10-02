Sundeep Bhardwaj comes home to test a theory with 'Let’s Talk About It'

He is also looking forward to the India-Pakistan material, another area where the room itself becomes part of the joke. Those are the moments he likes most: when an audience knows where he is going, the tension starts to build and everyone is waiting to see whether he will actually say the thing they think he is about to say. “I usually do,” he says.

None of this comes without costs, and he doesn’t pretend otherwise. Shows have been cancelled. Threats have come in. Platforms have disappeared under him. But he’s landed on a fairly clear internal rule for what earns a place in his material. “I’m not interested in making fun of people who are suffering,” he says. “I’m interested in roasting the people in charge.” Politicians, institutions, religious authorities, billionaires and anyone with actual power over other people tend to interest him more than people caught underneath those systems. He is particularly interested in the atrocities and absurdities people manage to justify in the name of religion, nationalism or ideology.

There is a larger question underneath that approach: what happens when comedy stops being merely about getting a laugh? Bhardwaj says the laugh still matters. “I’m a comedian, not an activist giving a TED Talk,” he says. But after cancellations and threats, standing by material he genuinely believes in has given his work a sense of purpose beyond the punchline. He likes the possibility of creating a room where people can laugh at subjects they are normally told are too sacred, powerful or uncomfortable to question.

He is careful, though, not to romanticise the consequences. When asked what he would tell a comedian sitting on a political joke because they are afraid of backlash, he doesn’t offer the easy advice that there is nothing to worry about. He knows there is. “The consequences can be real,” he says. He has had shows cancelled, been threatened and lost platforms himself. And he acknowledges that the risks of pushing boundaries may be considerably greater for someone doing it in India than for a comedian sitting comfortably in Europe.

At the same time, he thinks the internet has changed what cancellation can actually mean. A television network, newspaper or comedy club once had the power to make a comedian disappear by simply denying them access to an audience. Now, audiences can find comedians directly. That does not make the consequences disappear, but it changes who gets to decide whether a comedian gets heard.

For Bhardwaj, the question eventually comes back to fear. He has had plenty of reasons to remove jokes, avoid subjects and make life easier for himself. But he has increasingly found that standing by material is part of understanding why he is performing it in the first place. “If you remove every joke you’re frightened might have consequences, eventually the fear is writing your show for you,” he says. “And fear is a terrible comedy writer.”

Rs 699 onwards. On October 3. At 7 pm. At Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet.