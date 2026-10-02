Sundeep Bhardwaj comes home to test a theory with 'Let’s Talk About It'

Sundeep Bhardwaj has a theory about why Indians rarely show up to his shows abroad. He isn’t saying what it is. Not yet, anyway. “I’m going to keep that theory to myself until I’ve actually performed in India,” he says. “I might discover I’m completely wrong.” Sundeep grew up in India and has spent years building a global comedy career largely outside it, and this tour is less a homecoming than an experiment. He wants to know if the India he sees online, the outrage, the bot armies, the nationalism, actually resembles the India that exists in a room. “I don’t want to understand India through my comment section,” he says. “I want to understand it through rooms full of actual Indians. And if those people turn out to be exactly like my comment section, this could be a very short tour.”
That distance from India has given him a slightly strange vantage point. He says he remembers growing up in a more secular and tolerant India, though he admits that could simply be nostalgia, or the fact that he was younger and paying less attention. Now, much of his contact with the country comes through the internet, where political arguments, nationalism, religious debates and armies of comments can make India look considerably more combustible than the country he remembers. The only way he can test that picture, he says, is to stand in front of actual Indians and see what happens.
And what happens on stage is quite different from what happens online. Bhardwaj’s online comedy is largely reactionary: something happens in the news, he spots the absurdity, makes a video and puts it out before the internet has moved on to the next thing. Stage comedy, he says, requires something slower. “On stage I can't do that for 90 minutes. I have to tell stories, give people background, build an argument, make callbacks, talk to the audience and allow the comedy to breathe.” Some of his online videos eventually become stage material, but he doesn’t want his live show to feel like someone has simply pressed play on his Instagram feed. There is a practical joke hidden in that distinction too: Instagram deleted his account, so, as he puts it, recreating his feed on stage would technically be “an archival performance.”
His show Let’s Talk About It moves through some heavy terrain. Palestine, colonisation, religion, immigration, identity, and then, without much warning, straight into his own marriage, divorce and personal disasters. He likes that collision. The point, he says, is not simply to jump from one topic to another, but to tell stories, wander away from an idea, return to it, build callbacks and eventually land somewhere ridiculous. “You can be reading about a war on your phone,” he says, “and 30 seconds later arguing with your wife about the dishwasher.” For him, that tonal whiplash is not a gimmick. It is closer to how life actually works.
There is also a deliberate refusal to turn the Indian leg of the tour into a sanitised home version. For Chennai, he isn’t softening anything or bolting on local references for the sake of it. No jokes cobbled together from a quick search on the city. “The idea isn’t to arrive in Chennai, Google five things about Chennai and walk on stage with three jokes about idli and traffic,” he says. What audiences do get is the same show he’s been performing across continents, religion and India-Pakistan material included, alongside a bit tied to a past cancellation connected to India that will land very differently on home ground. “I’m not creating a safer Indian version of it.”
That makes religion one of the areas he is most curious, and nervous-excited, about. “Comedians are inherently rebellious,” he says. “Tell a comedian, ‘You can joke about anything except this,’ and you’ve basically just given them their next subject.” But what interests him is not simply where audiences draw the line. It is where comedians themselves draw it. Everyone, he says, likes to describe themselves as edgy until the joke reaches the subject they personally don’t want touched. Religion, particularly in India, gives him a chance to find out exactly where that line sits.
He is also looking forward to the India-Pakistan material, another area where the room itself becomes part of the joke. Those are the moments he likes most: when an audience knows where he is going, the tension starts to build and everyone is waiting to see whether he will actually say the thing they think he is about to say. “I usually do,” he says.
None of this comes without costs, and he doesn’t pretend otherwise. Shows have been cancelled. Threats have come in. Platforms have disappeared under him. But he’s landed on a fairly clear internal rule for what earns a place in his material. “I’m not interested in making fun of people who are suffering,” he says. “I’m interested in roasting the people in charge.” Politicians, institutions, religious authorities, billionaires and anyone with actual power over other people tend to interest him more than people caught underneath those systems. He is particularly interested in the atrocities and absurdities people manage to justify in the name of religion, nationalism or ideology.
There is a larger question underneath that approach: what happens when comedy stops being merely about getting a laugh? Bhardwaj says the laugh still matters. “I’m a comedian, not an activist giving a TED Talk,” he says. But after cancellations and threats, standing by material he genuinely believes in has given his work a sense of purpose beyond the punchline. He likes the possibility of creating a room where people can laugh at subjects they are normally told are too sacred, powerful or uncomfortable to question.
He is careful, though, not to romanticise the consequences. When asked what he would tell a comedian sitting on a political joke because they are afraid of backlash, he doesn’t offer the easy advice that there is nothing to worry about. He knows there is. “The consequences can be real,” he says. He has had shows cancelled, been threatened and lost platforms himself. And he acknowledges that the risks of pushing boundaries may be considerably greater for someone doing it in India than for a comedian sitting comfortably in Europe.
At the same time, he thinks the internet has changed what cancellation can actually mean. A television network, newspaper or comedy club once had the power to make a comedian disappear by simply denying them access to an audience. Now, audiences can find comedians directly. That does not make the consequences disappear, but it changes who gets to decide whether a comedian gets heard.
For Bhardwaj, the question eventually comes back to fear. He has had plenty of reasons to remove jokes, avoid subjects and make life easier for himself. But he has increasingly found that standing by material is part of understanding why he is performing it in the first place. “If you remove every joke you’re frightened might have consequences, eventually the fear is writing your show for you,” he says. “And fear is a terrible comedy writer.”
Rs 699 onwards. On October 3. At 7 pm. At Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels