Azeem Banatwalla brings 'Generational' to Chennai with a sharp take on loneliness in the digital age

Azeem Banatwalla is older. That, as he will be the first to tell you, is unfortunately how time works. Now 35, one of India’s most internationally credentialled comedians is here in our city with Generational, a show about connection, loneliness, Gen Z, and the quietly devastating experience of being more reachable than ever and somehow more alone. Written for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, this set uses graphs and homework as punchlines and still manages to say something true about who we are and what our phones have done to us.

In Generational, Azeem Banatwalla swaps political punchlines for something more personal

Azeem has long occupied a sharp corner of India’s comedy scene, where infrastructure, politics, and everyday absurdity collide. Whether it is turning potholes into “curated crater experiences” or reframing urban chaos as accidental art, his material finds humour in systems most people have stopped questioning. Often regarded as one of the country’s sharpest political comics, his satire cuts clean, layered enough to reward those paying attention, and disarming enough to slip past easy outrage. With Generational, that lens turns inward, tracing a more personal, quietly disorienting kind of modern isolation.

We speak with him about loneliness as material, algorithms as the enemy, and why he would genuinely retire tomorrow if the numbers worked out. Excerpts: