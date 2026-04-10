Why Kenny Sebastian says 'Tempo Tantrums' is his most challenging show yet

There comes a point in a comedian’s career when the joke is no longer enough. Not because it stops working, but because it works too well. Kenny Sebastian seems to be at that exact junction, and with Tempo Tantrums, he acknowledges and leans into it.

Kenny Sebastian on comedy, risk, and reinventing the live show format

“The premise of Tempo Tantrums is basically the tantrums of a 35-year-old expressed in a musical format,” he says. It sounds offhand, almost casual, but what sits beneath is a complete reworking of form.

For years, his performances have flirted with music, a song here, a riff there. “Whenever I did those segments, the audiences wanted more. And what happened was, once I did the music, I couldn’t go back to stand-up.” Nearly an hour of the show is music, seven original songs, threaded with crowd work, and stand-up that eases audiences into unfamiliar territory.

That transition, however, has been anything but smooth. “My God, it’s been really challenging,” he admits. “None of the writing techniques of a conventional stand-up special work here. The song has to be made, the tune has to be composed. All these are original songs.”

The songs were tested across open mics before making it to stage, a process that demanded a different kind of discipline.

“Unlike stand-up where if a bit is not working, you can always pivot to another joke… with music comedy, you’ve got to finish the song,” he explains. “So we had to remove entire songs because they were not working.”