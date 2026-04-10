Why Kenny Sebastian says 'Tempo Tantrums' is his most challenging show yet

There comes a point in a comedian’s career when the joke is no longer enough. Not because it stops working, but because it works too well. Kenny Sebastian seems to be at that exact junction, and with Tempo Tantrums, he acknowledges and leans into it.
“The premise of Tempo Tantrums is basically the tantrums of a 35-year-old expressed in a musical format,” he says. It sounds offhand, almost casual, but what sits beneath is a complete reworking of form.
For years, his performances have flirted with music, a song here, a riff there. “Whenever I did those segments, the audiences wanted more. And what happened was, once I did the music, I couldn’t go back to stand-up.” Nearly an hour of the show is music, seven original songs, threaded with crowd work, and stand-up that eases audiences into unfamiliar territory.
That transition, however, has been anything but smooth. “My God, it’s been really challenging,” he admits. “None of the writing techniques of a conventional stand-up special work here. The song has to be made, the tune has to be composed. All these are original songs.”
The songs were tested across open mics before making it to stage, a process that demanded a different kind of discipline.
“Unlike stand-up where if a bit is not working, you can always pivot to another joke… with music comedy, you’ve got to finish the song,” he explains. “So we had to remove entire songs because they were not working.”
It’s a ruthless process, one that forces commitment. “The show is extremely risky,” he says. But that risk, for him, is necessary. “As someone who’s been doing comedy for 15 years, I think I owe it to the comedy scene… to introduce new concepts and newer types of live shows.”
And yet, for all its structural ambition, Tempo Tantrums is deliberately light. “Honestly, this show is not that deep,” he says. His previous special, Professor of Tomfoolery, explored themes that carried weight. “I’ve stressed out my audience a lot. Let me do a show that’s far more chill.”
There’s also a quieter shift driving this phase. “Now that I have a daughter, I want to be home more,” he says. “If I’m going away from her, I might as well do a show that’s high-concept, high-production. It’s worth being away.”
That calculus shows in the scale, fewer shows, more intention. “I do about two shows a month now,” he notes, a stark contrast to earlier tours. What audiences see, though, is still ease. “People think I’m having a lot of fun and it’s effortless, but I’ve come to the venue six hours before. We’re doing complete tech and sound checks.”
It’s that invisible labour that builds what he calls an “experience”. “A lot of people come for my shows as their first stand-up experience. I want them to be blown away. And when they go to another show, they should be like, I get the difference now between a Kenny Sebastian show and a regular show.”
Part of that difference lies in where comedy itself is headed. “People don’t want general humour anymore,” he says. “They want hyper-specific humour.” The audience, he observes, has fragmented, political, regional, shock, niche, leaving room for formats that push boundaries.
For him, musical comedy is that direction. “If you want something different and creative, you can come for my show.” But he’s equally clear about what doesn’t excite him. “What I’m not liking is comedy game formats that have been copied from the West. I think we are better than that… we are very creative.”
Asked what he hopes people see when they look back at this phase, his answer is simple. “I just want them to see the joy I was getting making people laugh.”
That sense of honesty, however, also comes with its own boundaries. There are directions he hasn’t fully explored, “If we had a more open audience that didn’t file FIRs and we had a more conducive environment for freedom of speech, I would have done far more different things,” he says. “Topics I would have taken that would question a lot of things that are happening right now.”
For now, that line remains carefully negotiated. “The environment we’re in is not safe,” he adds, candidly. But when it comes to form, he’s already covered ground that most comedians only circle. “I think I’m one of those comics who’s tried everything, sketch comedy, improv, musical comedy, character work. I’ve done it all.”
So the evolution, at least for now, isn’t about genre as much as it is about space, waiting for a moment where the boundaries loosen. “When that day comes,” he concludes, “you will see new things from me.”
Rs 999 onwards. On April 12. At 3 pm and 6.30 pm. At The Music Academy, TTK Road.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels