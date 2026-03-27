Kunal Kamra breaks down the architecture of his craft ahead of his latest show, Standing Up

There’s a particular kind of honesty that only exists in a work-in-progress, when a comedian steps on stage without the safety net of a perfected set, trusting instinct over certainty. That is where Kunal Kamra finds himself with Standing Up, his latest show arriving in Chennai not as a finished special, but as something far more intimate: a live experiment.

Inside the "live experiment" as a comedy veteran returns to the stage

After more than a year away from stand-up, Kunal returns to the stage with new material that is still taking shape, ideas gathered over the last 13 months, tested in real time, and sharpened in front of an audience. We speak with him ahead of the show. Excerpts:

What’s the premise of Standing Up, and what can audiences expect from this new show?

The show is basically me trying out thoughts I’ve had over the last 13 months. It’s an untested show. At this point, I can just say that every stand-up show is difficult to build. So I’m going through the process of building my new show in front of an audience. This is material I’ll be trying out for the first time.

I’m a little nervous as I’ve not done stand-up in the last 13 months. So I’m not sure how entertaining I could be just coming back to stand-up immediately. But more than anything, it’s a show where I try out material. There’s always that thread in the show, which kind of binds the entire show together when it’s ready. So I don’t know what that thread would be eventually. I currently have a rough structure in my mind. But with a live audience, it’s always a different show, especially when you start with a new show.

How has your writing process changed over the years? What does a good writing day look like?

I do this thing called stage writing, where I do shows with 40–45 people. And I take the premises and ideas I have on stage for that audience. And I build it there.

So it’s not like I have a day of writing. I just keep making notes every now and then, and revisiting them before I do the show. With every show, I voice record it as many times as I can, so that I can see the jokes that I can keep and the jokes that I need to keep working towards.

In poetry, we talk about metre, metaphor, and rhythm. What are the equivalent devices in stand-up comedy that you consciously work with?

There’s just one way to do stand-up—set up, punchline. You set up a premise with the audience, and then you have a punchline, which releases the tension and gets a laugh.

It’s very different than poetry or any other art form. That’s why you will never find a child prodigy stand-up comedian. Because making everybody laugh in the exact same second every time is very difficult. So it takes a long time to build material that is tight and structured for people to enjoy it almost at the same moment every time they laugh.