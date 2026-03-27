Abby Govindan brings her edgiest set, Pushing 30, to Chennai

“A lot of cultural expectations thrive on secrecy. People don’t talk openly about feeling insecure about their relationship status or being pressured to get married.” Abby Govindan has built a career out of turning those silences into clarity. Drawing from family expectations, dating anxieties, and the incessant panic of not becoming who you were told to be, her comedy sits in the uneasy, hilarious space between rebellion and reconciliation. She speaks about immigrant parents without vilifying them, and about adulthood without romanticising it.

The post-woke evolution of Abby Govindan

From viral internet beginnings to sold-out shows across the US, UK, and beyond, Abby has evolved into a storyteller who can hold a room in both laughter and silence. Her breakout show, How to Embarrass Your Immigrant Parents, reframed familiar narratives with empathy. Now, with Pushing 30, she arrives in Chennai, her parents’ hometown, turning inward to examine identity, inheritance, and the messy process of growing into herself. She speaks with Indulge about the set, her influences, and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about the premise of Pushing 30. What sparked this body of work, and how different is this show from your previous specials in terms of tone and structure?

What inspired Pushing 30 was how I felt kind of backed into a corner every time people asked me about my relationship and marital status, when I felt like I had achieved so much outside of my relationship to men. When I spoke about it with my friends, I realised it was a pretty universal experience, especially for Indian women.

My previous show was about my relationship with my parents and how we rebuilt it together. This one is different because it focuses more on my relationship with myself, although my parents are still a part of it. I talk about how my grandmother was arranged to be married at the age of 14, how my parents had an arranged marriage, and how my mother had slightly more agency because she was educated. Reconciling all of this, and the fact that it exists within my lineage, has been really interesting to approach comedically.

Seeing how it resonates across the US, Canada, the EU, the UK, and India has been incredibly moving. It’s emotional, but also just a lot of fun.