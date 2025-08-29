Manjeet Sarkar brings his latest comedy special to Chennai with a slow burn that hits hard

It is not every day that a stand-up comedian describes his audience as “lab rats” out loud. But for Manjeet Sarkar, that is exactly what trials were for, “If they laugh, the joke survives. If they don’t, the joke goes extinct faster than a government promise. Except these lab rats paid for the experiment,” he adds.

For the first ten outings, Manjeet Ki Baat was on probation. Now it has grown into a full-fledged comedy special that Manjeet is touring across the country, with Chennai next on the map. The title, of course, is a wink. “We live in a country where ‘Baat’ has become a broadcast,” he says. “So I thought, why not hijack the format? It’s satire, but also me owning the mike. And this show is an update on how I was attacked by almost every community in the country for my jokes.”

Inside Manjeet Sarkar’s sharpest show yet