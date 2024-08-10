The breaking moment

Sushma Aithal, also known as Bgirl Sushma, who represented India in three World Series Qualifiers, notes that most athletes fund their journeys to the qualifiers themselves. “Breaking has only recently been added as an Olympic sport, so the Federation is very new, and there was no funding for us. After winning nationals, I had to self-fund my trips to qualifiers in Japan, Brazil, and Hong Kong. It cost more than Rs 10 lakh,” says Aithal, who has been breaking for seven years. “By the time I reached Hong Kong, I already knew I wouldn’t make it to the Olympics, but my love for this art compelled me to go.” The road to the Olympics was equally challenging for athlete Suryadharshan, known as Crazy Br8. “I had to take out a loan for my trip to Brazil,” he recalls.