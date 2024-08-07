Amruta Khanvilkar to perform her musical ‘World of Stree’ in Mumbai this month

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, renowned for her work in Marathi cinema with films like Shala and Raazi, is set to bring her highly anticipated musical show World of Stree to a live audience in Mumbai.

Scheduled for August 24, the show promises an engaging blend of classical and semi-classical music and dance, designed to captivate viewers. On Monday, Amruta took to Instagram and shared a teaser of the upcoming musical.

She captioned the post, “We are thrilled to share a sneak peek into our much-anticipated production, 'World of Stree'. A dance saga by @ashishpatil_the_lavniking and @amrutakhanvilkar, premiering on August 24 at #tatatheatre @ncpamumbai.”

World of Stree features Amruta alongside dance guru Ashish Patil and a team of 10 dancers.

Reflecting on her inspiration for the show, Amruta shared, "Dance has always been my passion and a source of personal growth. Bringing this theatrical dance musical to life is a dream come true for me. Collaborating with Ashish Patil, Earth NGO, and a highly skilled team of Kathak dancers has been an enriching experience."