Sharmila Mukherjee's Hansika retells The Swan Lake in Odissi

Tchaikovsky into Odissi

Despite taking inspiration from ballet, the production uses Odissi throughout, drawing on elements such as “Hansa Gati”, which includes movements associated with the swan, as well as Pallavi and Mardala rhythms. There are also some similarities between the physical qualities of the two forms, particularly in the way dancers glide and move on their toes, Mukerjee tells.

Producer and composer Praveen D Rao notes that working on the music was one of the most interesting aspects of creating Hansika. The challenge, he says, was to Indianise Tchaikovsky’s melody while retaining its identity. The sitar and flute, Indian rhythms, Indian ragas such as Hamsadhwani and Mohanam have been used to give the familiar score an Indian character as well as rather than simply reproducing the original orchestral arrangement.

According to Rao, who has also composed music for many Kannada films and television shows, working on a dance production differs from working on films or television. In cinema, music is generally added after scenes have been shot and edited, allowing the composer to respond to images that already exist. In Hansika, the music had to be imagined before the dancers performed. The composer had to understand where a dancer would enter, how a movement would unfold and where the mood of a scene would change.

“Both are equally interesting, but here (in theatre) we need to draw more on our imagination and our understanding of the dance form and the story to create music for such productions.”