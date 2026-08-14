Tagore meets Gulzar: A mystical dance tapestry in hyderabad tracing the seven stages of love
Two poets, separated by language and generation, arrive at the same destination: love. At Shraboner Dharar Moto – Chapter II, presented by SHOi, Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless legacy takes shape through music, theatre and dance. The evening’s dance drama, The Tapestry of the Heart: A Mystical Journey, brings Tagore and Gulzar into an intimate conversation, tracing the seven stages of love through movement. Choreographed by Kusumita Chakraborty, the production finds its emotional centre in viraha — the ache of longing — and explores how two distinct poetic worlds can speak through a single physical vocabulary. Performer Moumita Bhattacharya tells Indulge how the production found that shared language.
The Tapestry of the Heart: Hyderabad performance weaves Tagore, Gulzar and Sufi longing into dance
Excerpts:
What inspired the pairing of Rabindranath Tagore and Gulzar in the dance drama?
August holds a unique celestial gravity for us — it marks the departure of Tagore and the arrival of Gulzar. We found that these two masters breathe the same air of romanticism. The strongest emotional connection reveals itself within the spaces of longing, or viraha. Anchored by the Sufi framework of the seven stages of love, their philosophies do not diverge; they perfectly align. For both poet-philosophers, love is never merely physical or purely abstract. Instead, they both envision love as a profound human spiritual awakening — a sacred, fluid journey where the intimacy of human emotion becomes the ultimate vehicle for the soul to discover itself.
How did you translate Tagore’s poetry and music into movement without losing the nuances of his words?
We chose to choreograph the pauses between the words rather than the words themselves. Tagore’s music carries an inherent internal rhythm — a pulse that dictates its own geometry. To preserve his linguistic nuances, we treated the dancers’ bodies as extended brushstrokes of his poetry. When the lyrics speak of heavy, rain-laden clouds, the movement does not mimic rain; instead, it embodies the heavy, suffocating weight of anticipation. The choreography allows the text to breathe, ensuring the dance serves as an echo of his philosophy.
The production draws from Rabindra Nritya while incorporating a Sufi sensibility. How did you arrive at its movement language?
Our endeavour was to embody the essence of Rabindra Nritya, a timeless art form. This dance tradition is deeply ingrained, allowing its distinctive style to manifest organically. We sought to harmonise our sensibilities with those of Tagore and Gulzar, thereby enabling our movements to flow with natural grace.
How have you made Tagore’s work resonate with younger audiences without altering its essence?
We did not modernise Tagore; we simply untethered him from historical stiffness. Younger generations understand the vocabulary of intense emotion, which is exactly what Gulzar Saab’s contemporary poetic sensibility brings to the production. By filtering Tagore’s timeless themes through the modern, sensory concept of the seven evolutionary stages of love, we made the emotional stakes immediate. The performance speaks directly to a millennial and Gen-Z experience of love — showing them that their contemporary love and heartbreaks were actually written a century ago.
What was the biggest choreographic challenge in bringing these two poetic worlds together?
Our choreographic challenge was to find the shared baseline where the Bengali raga meets the Sufiyana. We had to create a singular, seamless movement syntax where a viewer cannot tell where Tagore’s melody ends and Gulzar’s poetry begins.
Love is such an intangible emotion. How does dance help articulate what words cannot?
Articulating the sheer spectrum of human emotion is always a delicate challenge, as everyone reacts to life through their own unique lens. Yet, love remains our universal equaliser; it is the one landscape where we all feel entirely the same. While choreography usually strives to fill the gaps where language fails, our performance found an unexpected ease because Tagore and Gulzar have bridged and woven the emotional anatomy of love so seamlessly, the storytelling unlocked itself naturally. Their poetry and song act as an intuitive map for the dancers’ bodies. We did not have to search for abstract movements to express the intangible; the two masters laid the emotional foundation so deeply that the performance became a fluid, effortless surrender to feelings we could all instantly live and breathe on stage.
What do you hope audiences take away from The Tapestry of the Heart?
For the uninitiated, we hope this performance demystifies Tagore, stripping away any intimidating notions of classical complexity. We want the audience to leave with the realisation that the writings are not merely text to be read in isolation, but a living, breathing texture that can be felt in the pulse. More than anything, we want them to carry away a fragment of this artistic bridge — a feeling that love, in all of its stages, is a universal language that unites us across eras, languages and lifetimes.
Tickets start at ₹350. August 16, 7 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.
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