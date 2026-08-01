Vintage influences meet modern sensibilities in this collection by Hemant and Nandita

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For me, a collection is never just about clothes — it’s about the moments you imagine wearing them. Summer isn’t one thing. It begins with slow mornings and vacations and gradually moves into warm evenings that often become the most memorable part of the season. I also think women dress very differently today. They’re looking for pieces that can move with them through different occasions rather than something meant for just one event. Whether it’s a relaxed daytime look or an evening outfit, the idea is to create clothes that feel effortless, feminine, and easy to make your own.