Toscano’s Monsoon Menu serves up cosy Italian comfort in Hyderabad

Among the risottos, the Risi e bisi con prosciutto e pancetta was the undeniable standout. Its almost soupy consistency made every spoonful deeply comforting, while the salty bacon balanced the sweetness of green peas beautifully. The arborio rice was cooked to a creamy, almost melted texture, with little bacon bites adding bursts of flavour throughout. The Anatra e riso, featuring tender duck confit over wild mushroom red rice risotto with crispy mushrooms and a mixed berry butter sauce, offered softer, earthier notes. We expected a sharper berry tang, but the sauce remained subtle, allowing the duck to take centre stage.

The gnocchi selection was equally satisfying. The Spinach & ricotta gnocchi all’arrabiata delivered a pleasant surprise with a gentle heat that slowly built with every bite. The pillowy gnocchi paired well with the garlic-forward tomato sauce, making it an easy crowd-pleaser. Richer still was the Potato gnocchi in gorgonzola sauce, where chewy potato dumplings soaked up the intensely cheesy blue cheese sauce. Decadent yet unfussy, it proved that simplicity often works best.