Toscano’s Monsoon Menu serves up cosy Italian comfort in Hyderabad

When the rain starts drumming against the windows, few things are as comforting as a warm bowl of risotto or freshly made gnocchi. Toscano’s limited-edition Monsoon Menu leans into that feeling, bringing together hearty Italian classics that are tailor-made for slow lunches and cosy dinners.
Among the risottos, the Risi e bisi con prosciutto e pancetta was the undeniable standout. Its almost soupy consistency made every spoonful deeply comforting, while the salty bacon balanced the sweetness of green peas beautifully. The arborio rice was cooked to a creamy, almost melted texture, with little bacon bites adding bursts of flavour throughout. The Anatra e riso, featuring tender duck confit over wild mushroom red rice risotto with crispy mushrooms and a mixed berry butter sauce, offered softer, earthier notes. We expected a sharper berry tang, but the sauce remained subtle, allowing the duck to take centre stage.
The gnocchi selection was equally satisfying. The Spinach & ricotta gnocchi all’arrabiata delivered a pleasant surprise with a gentle heat that slowly built with every bite. The pillowy gnocchi paired well with the garlic-forward tomato sauce, making it an easy crowd-pleaser. Richer still was the Potato gnocchi in gorgonzola sauce, where chewy potato dumplings soaked up the intensely cheesy blue cheese sauce. Decadent yet unfussy, it proved that simplicity often works best.
Dessert was a fitting finale. The Lemon chocolate caramello texture balanced rich dark chocolate streusel with bright lemon créme and creamy vanilla ice cream, offering just enough tartness to cut through the sweetness.
From the seasonal drinks, the Rainy garibaldi impressed with its refreshing citrus, honey and warming gingerbread spice notes. The Earl Grey & cardamom coffee elixir, however, leaned more towards espresso than tea, with restrained sweetness and only a faint Earl Grey presence.
Comforting without feeling overly heavy, Toscano’s Monsoon Menu captures the season’s mood perfectly.
Meal for two: ₹1,800++.On till July 19, 11 am to 11 pm. At Gachibowli.
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