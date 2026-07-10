Akina's seasonal menu evokes the feeling of the monsoon

Raindrops scatter across the turquoise pool, sending gentle ripples across the water, while beyond it, glass towers stand out against a brooding grey sky. It’s the kind of afternoon that calls for something warm, comforting and a little indulgent, which is precisely the mood Akina’s The Monsoon Edit sets out to capture.
We began our meal with the appetisers, where the Lamb kushiyaki immediately stole the spotlight. Juicy, smokey and perfectly charred, the skewers were coated in a glossy kecap manis glaze that gave it a gentle sweetness, while pickled onions cut through the richness with just enough acidity. The Grilled trumpet mushroom was meaty, flavourful, and deeply savoury, dusted with miso powder and finished with an unexpected crunch from a puffed quinoa garnish.
The starters paired beautifully with the Piña picante, a vibrant cocktail that balanced tequila with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves and ginger. Finished with a coriander salt rim, it was bright, herbaceous and carried just enough spice to mirror the season’s freshness.
Up next, the Robatayaki whole seabass embraced restraint. Rather than overwhelming the fish with heavy seasoning, the dish allowed its delicate sweetness to shine. Flaky and beautifully cooked, it was accompanied by a refreshing pomelo salad that added bursts of citrus and subtle sweetness, creating a light, elegant plate. If subtlety isn’t your preference, the BBQ miso-glazed chicken offers the opposite experience. Served piping hot with beautifully blistered edges, the chicken glistened beneath a sticky miso glaze. It was served with pickled lotus stem added a welcome crunch and acidity.
While the rain continued to pour outside, the Seafood dumpling aromatic hot pot offered bowl after bowl of comfort with its clear, fragrant broth. Filled with seafood dumplings, naruto maki, bamboo shoots, lotus stem, Chinese cabbage and noodles, the dish delivered on quiet, warm comfort. A splash of vinegar and chilli oil enhanced each serving, adding brightness and heat without masking the broth.
We rounded off the meal with the Sansai, a refreshing blend of gin, dill and mint. Overall, Akina’s The Monsoon Edit doesn’t rely on theatrics, choosing to capture the season through intentional flavours and dishes that feel perfectly suited to heralding the monsoon.
Meal for two: `3,000++. 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At HITEC City.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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