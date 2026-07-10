Akina's seasonal menu evokes the feeling of the monsoon

Raindrops scatter across the turquoise pool, sending gentle ripples across the water, while beyond it, glass towers stand out against a brooding grey sky. It’s the kind of afternoon that calls for something warm, comforting and a little indulgent, which is precisely the mood Akina’s The Monsoon Edit sets out to capture.

The limited-time menu is inspired by the earthy aromas, fresh herbs and comforting flavours that define the rainy season

We began our meal with the appetisers, where the Lamb kushiyaki immediately stole the spotlight. Juicy, smokey and perfectly charred, the skewers were coated in a glossy kecap manis glaze that gave it a gentle sweetness, while pickled onions cut through the richness with just enough acidity. The Grilled trumpet mushroom was meaty, flavourful, and deeply savoury, dusted with miso powder and finished with an unexpected crunch from a puffed quinoa garnish.