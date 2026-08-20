Dance Bridges Festival brings international performing artistes to Kolkata, from Aug 20 - 24

Kolkata is all set to become a merging pot of contemporary performing arts where artistes from various countries would be coming over to showcase their body of works during the sixth edition of the Dance Bridges Festival kicking off from today. Curated by Vanessa Mirza, this year the theme rests as ‘Converging Identities’. Vanessa mentions, “This year for the first time we have a performance from Canada ( Croquis by Fakeknot) and another from Brazil ( Tearjerker by Experimentus Dance Company). I always love that the Festival connects people from different parts of the world while introducing internationals to Bengal’s culture and art scene.”

What to expect?

The Festival will be held from August 20 – 24 over four venues including the Gyan Mancha, The Creative Arts Academy, International Management Institute (IMI), and Anuchintan Art Centre. Parallel workshops and screenings will be held across multiple venues in the city. Notable curations that cannot be missed includes Laura Kenyon’s We are not beautiful from UK/ France; Sayan Debnath’s Luminance from India; Uday Shankar’s dance technique workshop; Paper dress crafting workshop by Ralph Escamillan and others.

Says curator, Vanessa Mirza, founder-director of Dance Bridges Festival, “This year I led the curation independently and it was very exhilarating to programme a mix of artistes, some of whom I’ve been in conversation with for 2-3 years and others that I’ve connected with quite recently through the open call and other dance platforms.” She further mentions, “What’s new this year? We have many more post-show artiste talks and a networking platform called DBF Rendezvous over 2 days. The theme Converging Identities resonates very deeply given our current socio-political landscape.”